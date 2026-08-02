Reach A Hand Africa graduates 99 peer educators

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Reach A Hand Africa (RAHA) graduated 99 peer educators from the class of 2025 of its Peer Educators Academy on 31st July 2026 after completing their year of service.

The 2025-cohort graduation ceremony was held at RAHA headquarters in Lungujja, where the graduates were honoured with certificates of service.

It was presided over by the Minister of State for Mineral Development and former National Female Youth Member of Parliament, Phiona Nyamutoro, and the Female Workers’ Representative Member of Parliament, Fiona Nakku, among other distinguished guests

The event also featured an Alumni Connect, bringing together graduates of the Peer Educators Academy from previous cohorts since the inception in 2014.

The session provided an opportunity for alumni to reconnect, reflect on their journeys, share experiences, and inspire the newest graduates as they transition into the next phase of their leadership and service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nyamutoro hailed RAHA for its commitment to empowering young people and fostering social behavioural change through peer education.

She also urged the graduates to continue the journey of learning while sharing their knowledge with others to build healthier, stronger, and more empowered communities.

“There is no script for becoming a leader. You become one by watching, learning, and serving others,” she said.

She also called for a review of the National Health Policy, the National Adolescent Health Policy, and the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Policy to strengthen their responsiveness to the evolving health and wellbeing needs of young people.

Nakku also urged the graduates to view the ceremony as the beginning of their leadership journey, encouraging them to start with simple but meaningful actions that address challenges affecting young people, including school dropout, teenage pregnancy, and other social issues.

“This journey begins today. Start with the little things. Influence your communities positively by helping reduce school dropout and teenage pregnancies. That is how we shall measure your impact,” she said.

She further challenged young people to change their mindset towards vocational and entrepreneurial opportunities, noting that many continue to despise income-generating ventures such as liquid soap making, baking, and other practical skills that can create employment and improve livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Reach A Hand Africa’s board chairperson, Charles Owekmeno, also challenged the graduating peer educators to put into practice the knowledge and skills they have acquired, saying the true impact of the programme will be measured by the positive change they create within their communities.

“Management has done its part. The onus is now on you, the peer educators, to make it work by translating what you have learnt into meaningful change within your communities,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Reach A Hand Africa, Humphrey Nabimanya, said the graduation represented more than the completion of a programme, describing it as the beginning of a movement of young leaders committed to transforming communities across the continent.

The Peer Educators Academy is an initiative by RAHA that annually enrols and empowers 100 young people between the ages of 18-30 with the knowledge, skills, and leadership abilities necessary to engage with their peers about issues to do with Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH).

Over the course of one month, participants undergo intensive mentorship and training, where they are introduced to crucial topics such as sexual health, consent, family planning, HIV prevention, and gender equality.

They are then offered a one-year volunteer opportunity, which allows them to apply what they’ve learned while engaging in the organisation’s ongoing projects. This hands-on experience includes taking the lead on peer learning sessions in community and school outreaches organised by the organisation.