Rugumayo finds winning form ahead of next month’s Uganda Open

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | South Africa-based Ronald Rugumayo has his eyes firmly on the Uganda Open next month, and he is ticking off his form book in a manner only a perfectionist does in the run-up.

After a three-stroke victory in the professional category at the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open on Friday, he remarked, “So many positives to take away from this week, including 4 eagles and 20 birdies. The scoring power is definitely there, but 14 bogeys and a double bogey leave room for improvement. Bogey avoidance is top of the list to dial in before the next tournament.”

To win at Kitante on Friday, Rugumayo, kept his momentum and stride with scores of 68, 67, 69 and 72 with a final scorecard of 12 under par 276. Rugumayo is coming off a playoff duel with Grace Kasango a week ago in the Captain’s Bell Tournament, which he lost on the 18th green.

Rodel Gaita finished second, 3 shots off the winner, with a score of 9 under par, 279, while Kasango was third with a score of 6 under par, 282. David Kamulindwa was fourth with a score of 5 under par 283 over 72 holes.

The Uganda Professional Golfers Association has a busy schedule leading up to the Uganda Open in September at the same venue.

Andrew Ssekibejja and Phillip Kasozi are tied for fifth with 4 under par, 284 gross.

In the Elite Men’s amateur category, national golfer John Musimenta won with a score of 1 over par 216, while the Ladies’ category was won by Judith Komugisha, 12 over par 156.

The 4-day tournament was sponsored by several key sponsors, including MTN Uganda, MTN Momo, Kenya Airways, UCAA, Jubilee Insurance, Pepsi Uganda, Equity Bank, Oryx Energies, Case Hospital, Johnnie Walker, Sheraton Hotel and Medisell.