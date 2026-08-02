Filmmakers discuss marketing and distribution strategies to boost the sector

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Various players in the film industry, particularly marketers and distributors, have met to discuss new strategies to boost Uganda’s film industry through effective marketing and distribution.

The discussions were held July 29 during iKONVERSATIONS, a platform of the iKON Awards designed to bring together industry players to discuss challenges affecting the film industry and identify practical solutions.

The discussion featured industry players including Mr Mathew Nabwiso, Mr Godfrey Musinguzi, Mr Daniel Semulima, Dr Jessica Ahimbisibwe, and other filmmakers and creatives.

The panel highlighted various opportunities and areas that require improvement in marketing and distribution to strengthen the penetration of Ugandan films both locally and internationally.

Some participants acknowledged the growth in film distribution channels, while others noted that there is still a long way to go in making Ugandan films more accessible to audiences.

They said marketing and distribution, particularly through streaming platforms, are key components of the film industry. However, they remain underutilised by many filmmakers in Uganda due to poor infrastructure, limited marketing budgets, slow distribution processes, and inadequate cooperation from existing cinemas, among other challenges.

Daniel Semulima, a film distributor and co-founder of Double D Films, said that even if a filmmaker produces a million-dollar film, the lack of proper marketing structures and distribution infrastructure makes the entire process difficult.

“Yes, the platforms are there to distribute films. However, they also face capacity limitations, and even acquiring a distribution licence is a slow process, which poses a major challenge in the industry,” he added.

Godfrey Musinguzi, the Film and Culture Marketing Director at the Kampala Film Development Foundation, said one way of strengthening film marketing is for filmmakers to build stronger connections with their audiences.

He explained that creating a loyal audience makes distribution easier because these are the same people who will follow the film throughout its journey until the premiere.

Mathew Nabwiso, President of the National Producers Guild of Uganda, said there is hope for Uganda’s film industry, noting that film distribution is moving in the right direction with the emergence of platforms such as Kwiso TV, AfroMobile and Carena.

He, however, urged platform owners to embrace greater participation in promoting Ugandan films while simultaneously marketing their platforms.

Martin Musoke, popularly known as Atin Pro, a renowned music and film producer, said he was encouraged by the current level of film distribution but emphasised the need for greater creativity.

“You can have a hit song but fail in distribution, and it is the same with films. Therefore, we have to be creative in every aspect,” he said.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the iKON Awards, observed that limited content production and poor marketing continue to affect film distribution.

He said one way to address the challenge is through collaboration among filmmakers to produce more quality content that can compete in the market.

Meanwhile, other filmmakers highlighted issues such as mindset change, discipline, collaboration, isolation, and limited funding as factors affecting effective marketing and distribution.

Dr Jessica Ahimbisibwe, founder of Cinema UG and Treasurer of the Uganda Film SACCO, emphasised the importance of financing filmmakers to enable them to undertake all aspects of film production, including marketing and distribution.

She urged filmmakers to produce work worthy of funding by investing effort not only in production but also in the marketing and distribution of their films.

iKONVERSATIONS is a platform of the iKON Awards that brings together industry players to discuss issues affecting the film industry and identify practical solutions.

The marketing and distribution edition of iKONVERSATIONS was hosted by Reach A Hand Africa in partnership with the National Producers Guild of Uganda at the RAHA headquarters in Lungujja.