AFCON 2027: A golden opportunity for Ugandans to showcase our nation

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | Hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 is not just about football; it presents a significant economic opportunity for Ugandans to engage, offer services, generate employment, and highlight the best of our nation.

As Uganda gets ready to join Kenya and Tanzania in hosting AFCON PAMOJA 2027, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has announced opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers to take part in this continental event. Sectors such as hospitality, catering, transport, ICT, media, security, branding, event management, tourism, and creative services offer thousands of Ugandans the chance to benefit if they prepare early.

Major international events are driven not just by the games, but also by the people behind the scenes who ensure their success. Hotels hosting visitors, transportation providers, digital content creators, farmers supplying food, tech firms supporting communication, and local manufacturers making souvenirs all contribute to the AFCON 2027 story.

Ugandans should see this as a chance to expand their businesses and forge enduring partnerships. The tournament will draw football fans, officials, media representatives, and visitors from all over Africa and beyond. Each encounter with them is an opportunity to highlight Uganda’s culture, hospitality, and entrepreneurial drive.

The LOC’s solicitation for potential suppliers to register is a key step in preparing local businesses for participation. Qualified companies and individuals are urged to register, fulfil the requirements, and enhance their competitiveness.

This is also an opportunity for Ugandan businesses to demonstrate professionalism. International events require high-quality, reliable, and accountable services. Companies wishing to participate need to be legally registered, tax-compliant, financially stable, and capable of meeting the necessary standards.

AFCON 2027 should not only leave behind new stadiums and infrastructure; it should also leave behind stronger Ugandan businesses, skilled young people, and new economic opportunities. The benefits of hosting the tournament must reach ordinary citizens through employment, entrepreneurship, and local supply chains.

The government has developed the platform, but Ugandans need to take the initiative and make the most of it. Whether you’re a small business owner, a young entrepreneur, a creative professional, or an established company, there’s a place for you to contribute.

The message is clear: AFCON 2027 will be held in Uganda, and Ugandans are encouraged to go beyond just watching the matches; they should actively contribute to shaping the event. This is a chance to demonstrate that Uganda can host the Africa Cup of Nations with excellence, provide top-quality services, and use football as a catalyst for economic growth.

The most enduring legacy of AFCON PAMOJA 2027 shouldn’t be measured by goals scored or the trophy won. Instead, it should be judged by the businesses that expanded, jobs created, skills gained, and Uganda’s confidence in hosting a world-class event.

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Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre