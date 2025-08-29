Can anyone stop Tanzania’s Olomi at Uganda Open

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT @ UGU MEDIA | Championships are not won on the opening day of the competition. But they can be lost. Tanzania’s day one leader Neema Olomi will not quite pop champagne yet. In taking a four-stroke lead into today’s second day at the par-71 course, Olomi is right to take in the plaudits. But tougher tasks lie ahead.

But how about Iddy Hussein Madina, the defending champion? Well, the holder shot 84 and is a whopping 11 strokes adrift of Olomi. For Madina to mount a surge, she will need a spectacular round on the second 18 while hoping that Olomi cracks under pressure. It is possible, of course. But right now, Madina is not Olomi’s problem.

If there is someone to worry Olomi, it is Uganda’s Martha Babirye. The two-time winner of the title shot a 77 and is within sight. Anyone who has played Lugazi will know that Olomi’s seemingly healthy lead can get wiped out in one hole. It explains why the gallery at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club is in for a special treat.

Olomi was delighted to be in the lead but she wasn’t getting ahead of herself yet. “We still have 36 holes to play,” she remarked. The ladies’ leaderboard at Lugazi features a Tanzanian, a Ugandan and a Kenyan in Mercy Nyanchama in a true reflection of the brotherhood of East Africa. But day two will pose new challenges that will cause many more twists and turns at the top.

With Peace Kabasweka not playing for unspecified reasons, it means that besides Babirye

Uganda’s charge will be led by Winnie Musuya who is a product of Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club, Lillian Koowe and Meron Kyomugisha. All four of them will have to turn on the gas to have an outside hope of dislodging Olomi. They will need a minor miracle.

Other golfers in the top 10 are Ashley Awuor, Frista Biribwa and Bridget Basiima.

The Ladies are due to be crowned on Saturday on a day when the subsidiary category will be of interest to the several male amateurs who will want to use it as a practice round for their Open due next week at the same venue.

The Ladies have put together a spectacular 19th hole that will be graced by leading female artist Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya aka Vinka. This year’s Johnnie Walker Uganda Open has been supported by other brands such as NBS Sport, ABSA Bank, Aquafina, Isuzu, Masoor, MAC East Africa and Medisell Uganda. Others are MTN Uganda, Uganda TourISM Board and Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.