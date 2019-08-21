Busia truck drivers protest high fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truck drivers in Busia municipality staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon protesting high parking, loading and offloading fees.

Each truck driver is required to pay Shillings 30,000 for a sticker monthly and daily parking fees of Shillings 5000. The truck drivers claim the levy is exorbitant yet the municipality doesn’t provide them any services.

They want the municipality to allocate them some percentage from the collected revenue to address their challenges. They also want the municipality to handover the revenue collection to them.

Hassan Nasulu, the Finance Secretary Lorry Drivers and Brokers Company Limited, says they pay hefty fees to municipality.

Betty Nasulu, a member of the driver’s company demanded for proper clarification on the whereabouts of the money they pay daily and what it does.

Rajab Kisiibo, the Chairperson Lorry Drivers and Brokers Company Limited, says they are oppressed because of the high fees yet they face many challenges.

Hassan Bwire Opio, the Mayor Busia Municipality, condemned the protest by lorry drivers and advised them to apply in case they are interested in collecting revenue.

Vincent Okurut, the Busia Town clerk asked the driver to stop protesting, saying the parking fees were determined by the Local Government Ministry to develop the town.

*****

URN