Bushenyi RDC halts mosquito net distribution in Ishaka municipality

Some of the recovered bells of Mosquito nets

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner Jolly Tibemanya has halted the distribution of Mosquito nets in the Central division of Bushenyi/Ishaka Municipality citing inaccuracies in the list of beneficiaries.

The government, through the Ministry of Health, launched the distribution of 4.9 million long-lasting Insecticide Treated Nets to the Western districts of Uganda at the start of this month. The nets are distributed by Village Health Teams and village chairpersons under the close watch of district officials.

But the RDC says they detected foul play in the registration forms which led to the disappearance of more than 58 bales of mosquito nets allocated to the division. He has, on this basis, instructed the chairpersons to halt the distribution and first recover the nets that had gone missing.

Godfrey Twinomugisha Obote, the LC II chairperson of Central ward said he received 62 bales. But the distribution was halted as soon as they started, and so far, they have only reached out to residents of Nyamushekyera cell.

Peace Tibakuna, the secretary social services Bushenyi District, accused the chairpersons LCI of sabotaging the government program.

Dr Edward Mwesigye, the District Health Officer, confirmed that they had some challenges with central division but the exercise was going on well.

According to world health organisation, Uganda has the sixth-highest number of annual deaths from malaria in Africa, as well as some of the highest reported malaria transmission rates in the world, with approximately 1.4 million cases reported in 2019 and over 10,500 deaths annually.

URN