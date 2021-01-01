Bududa sub county NRM chairperson arrested for selling bicycles

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Bududa has arrested the Bududa sub-county NRM chairperson for allegedly selling the yellow bicycles.

The arrest of Ibrahim Wabuyobo was directed by Captain Mike Mukula who had travelled to Bududa to converse for votes for NRM party candidates. His directive comes after a section of LCI Chairpersons told Mukula that they had not received the bicycles.

In November, Bududa district received 1,600 bicycles for free distribution to the village and parish NRM chairpersons to mobilise for their party candidate ahead of 2021 general elections.

The district comprises 1441 villages and 159 parishes.

However, some of the beneficiaries of the bicycles say they were asked to pay 20,000 Shillings only to realize later that the bicycles are meant to be for free.

Jafari Magyezi the Bududa district police commander says that other NRM officials have been summoned to record statements.

Nicholas Kangala the candidate for LCIII Chairperson Bududa Sub County accused the police of not taking action against the officials despite receiving complaints.

