BOU hails Pearl Bank for leading role in agriculture financing

Bank of Uganda Recognizes Pearl Bank’s Outstanding Performance in the ACF and SBF Schemes

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Bank of Uganda has recognized Pearl Bank for its outstanding partnership and responsiveness in the Agricultural Credit Facility and Small Business Fund Schemes, which have accelerated the growth of Uganda’s agricultural and business sectors in alignment with the National Development Plan IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy.

Jointly implemented by the Bank of Uganda and participating financial institutions, the ACF was designed to increase the availability of medium- and long-term financing to the agriculture sector at competitive interest rates. Under this program, Pearl Bank distinguished itself through strong loan portfolio growth, prudent risk management, and deep outreach to both commercial and smallholder farmers.

The bank’s commitment to sustainable agriculture financing has yielded an approximately 180% growth in its agricultural portfolio since 2020 aided by innovative lending solutions and tailored products such as seasonal working capital loans, risk-sharing facilities, and financing partnerships aligned with government initiatives like the Agriculture Credit Facility. These have been fundamental in empowering underserved rural communities to adopt climate-smart practices and scale their operations.

Pearl Bank’s Supervisor for Agriculture and Partnerships, Julius Akais, said: “The bank is committed to creating an enabling environment for Ugandans to gain access to affordable financing solutions to bridge the financing gap in Uganda’s agriculture sector, which remains a cornerstone of the national economy, employing the majority of the population and driving food security as well as export growth.”

“By tailoring financial products to agricultural value chains such as coffee, dairy, grains, poultry, and horticulture, the bank has continued to support farmers in investing in modern equipment, irrigation, storage facilities, and value addition, Akais added.

Bank of Uganda also recognized individuals and teams who have played a key role in processing applications under these schemes, and Pearl Bank’s Akais was individually recognized for his valued participation and partnership in the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF), supporting the growth and development of Uganda’s agricultural and business sectors.

The highlight at the awards ceremony held recently was the individual accolade given to Julius Akais, Pearl Bank’s Supervisor for Agriculture and Partnerships.

In addition to the Aceli Africa recognition in February this year, last year Pearl Bank was a recipient of five accolades and 11 certificates at the Bank of Uganda’s Agriculture Credit Facility (ACF), and Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) including best performing bank under both schemes. The Bank also attained the Best Bank in Agriculture and Agro-processing at the inaugural Annual Bankers Awards (ABA).

“The awards continue to reflect the bank’s impactful and inclusive approach to sustainable agricultural financing, a vital contribution to Uganda’s broader development goals,” an official said.

“Pearl Bank continues to uphold its commitment to champion sustainable initiatives that are aligned with its overall strategy and purpose of Fostering Prosperity for Ugandans, implemented through its two high-impact goals of driving sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship and service.”