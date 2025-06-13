Bond 7’s timeless connections at Drizzles Lounge ‘throwback night’

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | Sometimes all you need is a good taste of nostalgia and this is exactly what Bond 7 served with the BondOClock activation over the weekend at Drizzles Lounge in Ggaba. Hosted by Repus Events with the resident Deejay Denno on the decks, the lounge was packed with revellers dressed in their best fits, ready to relive the hits that defined a decade.

Under its ongoing campaign celebrating the different ways people connect, Bond 7 turned up the volume on Super Saturday, transforming the lakeside hotspot into a time machine straight back to the golden era of the 2010s.

With Ugandan and Afrobeats anthems of times past to Dancehall bangers that pulled waists out of early retirement onto the dancefloor, the whole evening showed that great music and great whiskey only get better with time.

Speaking on the pop-up activation, Mainstream Spirits Manager, Hillary Baguma noted that, “BondOClock is all about those moments when people unite whether it’s over music, stories, or a perfectly crafted drink. Tonight was a reminder that no matter the era, the bonds we create last forever.”

The dance floor stayed busy, with guests trying out the Bond 7-based cocktails while reminiscing about the good old days. In all, Drizzles had a night that spoke to the power of shared experiences, proving why some things never go out of style.

Hillary Baguma said that with more Bond O’Clock activations lined up across the country, “Bond 7 is exploring ways to champion the spirit of connection, one moment at a time.”