Army, police deployed at People Power meeting venue in Lira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police and Uganda People’s Defense Force- UPDF have sealed off Grand Pacific Hotel in Lira town, to stop supporters of the opposition pressure group-People Power from accessing the premises.

The hotel had been booked to host one of the consultation meetings by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine. The consultation is one of the processes undertaken as part of Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid, ahead of the 2021 general elections.

As early as 9:00 am, the gates of Grand Pacific Hotel were under lock and key with police and UPDF soldiers manning the entrance. No person was allowed to enter or leave the hotel. A Uganda police van carrying over eight police officers was seen parked outside the hotel.

On Wednesday, the People Power team led by Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala made several attempts to meet the area Resident District Commissioner Milton Odongo in vain. He was reported to be in a meeting with the District security committee.

Earlier, Odongo had cancelled the meeting citing non-compliance by the people power team seeking to conduct the consultation meeting.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo on Tuesday also blocked the People Power meeting in Gulu because they did not meet the requirements as directed by Inspector-General of Police, under the Public Order Management Act-POMA.

URN