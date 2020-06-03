Archbishop urges Christians to emulate martyrs on unity amidst trials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has appealed to Ugandans to emulate the Uganda Martyrs’ on unity amidst trials and persecution occasioned by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazimba was today delivering his maiden Martyrs’ day sermon at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo. The day is commemorated on June 3 every year in honour of the martyrdom of 45 young men who were brutally murdered between 1885-1887 by Kabaka Mwanga for their allegiance to Christianity.

Contrary to previous celebrations where thousands of pilgrims throng the Martyrs’ Shrine to remember this unmatched bravery, passion and commitment, the event this year was attended by only 40 people at the Anglican Shrine who converged in five tents in a distanced sitting arrangement. The day was celebrated under the theme ‘Unity Amidst Trials and Persecution.’

“We are here to be encouraged by the stories of Martyrs’, to emulate their examples of faith, commitment and unity amidst their trials and persecution. Men and women who suffered because of their faith finally turned out important in the world,” Kazimba said and added that God can make your bad situation a source of comfort, success and relief.

According to Kazimba, the public needs to focus on unity regardless of their ideologies, tribes and religious differences especially as the country approaches the 2021 general elections. He warned the public against people who are taking maximum delight in maligning others.

The Archbishop also called upon the public to remain united in the fight against corruption and tribalism a vice he said has killed the church and the entire country.

The Martyrs’ Day service was preceded by the commissioning of the 58 billion Shillings project for the redevelopment of the Martyrs’ Shrine. The project comprises the construction of Phase II of Uganda Martyrs’ museum tower, a worship centre, an amphitheatre, a 200 roomed museum hotel, a children’s park and recreation centre among others.

While commissioning the construction works, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the celebration said the redevelopment plan would change the face of Namugongo and provide comfort to believers during celebration of Martyrs’ day.

******

‘URN