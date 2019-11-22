African peer review, Kadaga meeting flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A meeting between a team from the African Peer Review Mechanism-APRM and the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday flopped.

The APRM team was supposed to present Uganda’s second review report to Kadaga at Parliament. However, the meeting was called off because Kadaga was having other engagements outside Parliament.

The team was led by APRM Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Eddy Maloka arrived at Parliament at 10a.m and waited in the Speaker’s boardroom. The meeting was then pushed to 3 pm.

Prof. Maloka and his team however left before 3 pm having waited for more than five hours.

Elijah Okupa, the Kasilo County MP, who was the coordinator for the meeting informed the team that Kadaga was in a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at his country home in Rwakitura.

However, Kadaga arrived at Parliament around 4:30 pm and met the delegation from United Nations Population Fund-UNFPA. The UNFPA team had also been waiting for Kadaga from 1 pm.

Earlier in the day, Parliament also failed to sit due to the absence of Kadaga and the Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who is away on official duty in Rwanda for the African Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Parliamentary Assembly-ACP-EU.

APRM was established in 2003 as a self-assessment tool for African states to enable leaders share experiences, adopt best practices and devise solutions to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability. The review process is mainly on four thematic areas such as democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, corporate governance and broad-based sustainable development.

URN