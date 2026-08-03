KCCA plans garbage collection points after National Cleanup exposes waste system gaps

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) plans to establish a central garbage collection point in every village across the city after the inaugural National Cleaning Day exposed weaknesses in Kampala’s waste collection system. The decision follows the enormous volumes of garbage generated during the nationwide cleanup exercise, which took KCCA more than a week to clear from different parts of the capital.

Speaking during the weekly Weyonje cleanup exercise in Lubuga, Okiligi and Kakungulu zones in Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division, KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki acknowledged that some waste generated during the National Cleaning Day was still being collected.

She said the experience had demonstrated the need for a more organised waste collection system before future nationwide cleanups. KCCA will now work with Local Council leaders to identify one designated garbage collection point in every village ahead of the next National Cleaning Day.

According to Buzeki, the arrangement will allow garbage trucks to collect waste from central locations rather than navigating numerous scattered dumping points, significantly reducing collection time and improving efficiency.

The announcement comes as Kampala continues to struggle with mounting solid waste management challenges despite repeated sanitation campaigns.

The city generates an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes of waste daily, much of which remains uncollected because of inadequate collection infrastructure, illegal dumping and limited disposal capacity.

The first National Cleaning Day highlighted these structural weaknesses by producing volumes of waste that overwhelmed the existing collection system.

As part of Saturday’s Weyonje exercise, KCCA also demolished makeshift kiosks and other structures erected within road reserves in Lubuga, Okiligi and Kakungulu zones.

The authority issued a two-week ultimatum to owners of illegal roadside kiosks and structures throughout Kibuli Parish to remove them voluntarily or face enforcement action.

Some residents criticised the operation, saying they had not received adequate notice.Shafik Ssemmanda, a resident of Lubuga Zone, said several traders were unable to remove their merchandise and other property before the demolitions began.

Residents also complained about poor waste collection services previously provided by Home Clean, the private contractor operating in the area. They said irregular garbage collection forced many households to dispose of waste improperly.

Yona Obonyo, the LC1 Chairperson-elect of Lubuga Zone, said the village has established an environmental committee to mobilise residents to transport their waste to designated collection points whenever KCCA trucks arrive.

He noted that some residents are reluctant to carry garbage to collection vehicles, making waste management more difficult.

To improve service delivery in Makindye Division, KCCA has contracted another private company, Tubikima, to provide garbage collection services. Buzeki cautioned residents against paying or dealing with waste collectors who are not licensed by the authority.

KCCA Director of Public Health Dr Sarah Zalwango said residents must take greater responsibility for managing the waste they generate instead of relying entirely on the city authority.

She encouraged households to separate waste at the source to promote recycling and improve overall waste management.

Dr Zalwango also reminded residents that the National Cleaning Day complements rather than replaces KCCA’s weekly Weyonje campaign, which is conducted every Saturday to promote sanitation, proper waste sorting and responsible solid waste disposal across the city.