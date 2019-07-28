Activists renew campaign against continued tobacco use in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The continued use and growing of Tobacco in W. Nile has attracted criticism from Public Health Activists.

In a fresh public outreach campaign in Arua, the Activists under the umbrella of Uganda Health Communication Alliance – UHCA, have described tobacco use as a dangerous product to human health, which can eliminate the lives of not only its direct consumers but also the innocent children in the womb.

Gladys Chaiga from UHCA says Arua still stands high in tobacco growing and usage, making it inevitable for the team to renew their anti-tobacco use.

Health Care Cost fact sheet of Tobacco use in Uganda 2017 shows that 108.05 Billion Shillings is spent on the direct cost of treating diseases attributed to tobacco use, while the net cost of Tobacco use stands at 117.66 Billion shillings annually.

Catherine Adok, regional coordinator campaign for Tobacco-free kids East Africa says Uganda, which has very good laws on the continent must implement the laws to regulate tobacco use and save lives by making people feel free from the effects of tobacco.

The District Health Officer Maracha Paul Onzubo called for a change in the mind-set of farmers that without tobacco they cannot survive economically.

Tobacco growing in Arua is currently most in Terego, Vurra, and parts of Ayivu Counties and Maracha district.

Records show that 6.7 million tons of tobacco leaves are produced yearly with Uganda ranking 2nd in Tobacco production globally.

But most farmers engaged in the growing of Tobacco argue that it has helped them to pay school fees for their children, build better houses and acquire essentials in their homesteads.

Reports from the Ministry of Health indicate that tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats killing more than 7 million people each year. 1 in every 10 heart diseases deaths is Tobacco-related and half of all tobacco users die prematurely from tobacco-related causes.

Current strategies to reduce public tobacco product use include increasing the price of tobacco products, implementing advertising and promotion restrictions and national public education, media campaigns, and raising the minimum age of purchase for tobacco products to 21 years.

*****

URN