Chaos as 4 nominated for Kawempe North MP by-election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Four candidates have been nominated candidates have been nominated for the Kawempe North MP by-election on day one. They are Hanifah Karadi, an independent, Mohammed Luswa Luwemba, who was Ssegirinya’s aide, was nominated as an independent candidate he was defeated in the NUP party primaries.

The others were Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola, the NUP flag bearer and Sadat Mukiibi, alias Khalifa Aganaga from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.

However, Kayondo Fahad from the Uganda Federal Alliance-UFA was turned away following a complaint raised by John Bosco Mugasira the former secretary general of the UFA who wrote to the EC alleging that Kayondo is not a member of the party.

Julius Mucunguzi, the Spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, said that they are waiting for the candidate to sort out the anomaly.

Moses Nsereko, who lost in the NUP primaries was also turned away because his documents lacked a photo.

The nomination exercise was conducted by the Kampala Returning Officer, Henry Makabai. He nominated Birimumaiso David, Ssetuba Habiba, the wife of the deceased councillor, and Ssebuuma Bills Robert for the Kazo-Angola council seat.

On the first day of nominations, there were skirmishes between the police and supporters of Nalukoola, shortly after his nomination.

Trouble started when Nalukoola tried to lead a procession to Mbogo Playgrounds for a rally shortly after his nominations. Police intercepted the procession at Kirokole leading to a scuffle with Nalukoola and his supporters.

Police used live bullets and tear gas to apprehend Nalukoola and bundled him in a van that drove him to Kawempe police station where they detained him briefly. During the altercation, his clothes were torn. He was later released and proceeded to NUP headquarters at Makerere Kavule, where he addressed a press conference.

