Zelensky seeks stronger sanctions, Marshall Plan-style aid for Ukraine in Rome

ROME | Xinhua | Visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on the international community to impose tougher sanctions on Russia and increase support for Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Zelensky emphasized the need for enhanced air defense capabilities to counter Russia’s attacks. He also called for a comprehensive reconstruction initiative modeled on the Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure after the conflict.

“We are working to create a grand coalition for recovery and reconstruction,” said Zelensky. “This coalition needs countries, leaders, and businesses working together to rebuild our society.”

The conference, co-hosted by Italy and Ukraine, gathered senior officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, leaders from Germany, Poland, Greece, Albania, and a U.S. special envoy.

According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, participating countries had pledged a total of 10 billion euros (around 11.7 billion U.S. dollars) to support Ukraine’s recovery.

“Investing in Ukraine is an investment in ourselves,” said Meloni on the eve of the meeting. “Each of us is here to do our part for a common goal: a free and prosperous Ukraine.”

The meeting took place amid reports of intensified drone strikes on Kyiv. Citing the growing military threat, Zelensky emphasized the role of external investment, describing “increased investment” as a way to stop drone and missile attacks.

Zelensky also called for coordinated economic pressure to limit Moscow’s military capabilities and urged Ukraine’s partners to accelerate investments and arms production.

During his visit to Rome, Zelensky also held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Leo XIV. ■