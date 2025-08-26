Zelensky says Ukrainian, U.S. teams to meet on peace talks with Russia this week

KIEV | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that Ukrainian and U.S. teams will meet this week to explore the possibility of peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.

Speaking at a press conference here alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelensky said he will discuss the matter with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg later in the day.

“It seems to me that we will have a basic plan for security guarantees. I think that the details still require time. More work needs to be done. After that, I would like to understand from the American side whether the Russians are ready (for a meeting),” Zelensky said.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had begun arranging a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ■