World Vision closes operations in Kakumiro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | World Vision Uganda has closed its operation in Kasambya Area, in Kakumiro district, after 19 years. The organisation has been focusing and extending support to critical sectors, including education, health, climate change, agriculture, and environmental conservation, among others.

In Kasambya, World Vision has constructed schools and health facilities and sponsored and initiated various education programs in the district.

Since its inception in 2006, the programme has impacted over 453,000 people, sponsored 3,200 children, and invested USD 11,092,893, translating into 41 billion shillings in critical sectors, including health, education, child protection, livelihoods, and WASH in the communities of Kasambya, Birembo, and Kisengwe sub-counties.

Officials say this marks a successful end of a transformative journey that has enhanced the well-being of children and empowered families.

James Kaahwa Businge, Programs Director, World Vision Uganda says since 2006, World Vision has been extending support to vulnerable communities in the Kasambya Area program in Kakumiro district, focusing on crucial sectors of Education, Health, child protection and livelihoods, among others.

He says recognising that sustainable change comes from within, the programme adopted a community-driven and multi-stakeholder approach, working closely with Kakumiro District leadership, faith-based organisations, community volunteers, local government, children, and parents, united in courage, resilience, and determination to break the chains of poverty and rebuild their hope for the future.

Businge has appealed to the residents and local leaders in the district to jealously guard the projects initiated by the organisation since they are meant to benefit the communities. He says the government should take responsibility for ensuring that quality is maintained in all the projects.

Robert Kabateraine, the LC3 Chairperson for Kisengwe sub-county, explains that the organisation believed in every child’s right to a quality, safe, inclusive and transformational education that empowered children for life. He says World Vision’s work has enabled families, communities and schools to provide nurturing care with playful and effective pedagogy in the area.

At Kisengwe Primary School, due to support from the organisation, the school enrollment has greatly improved. According to the school headteacher, Gorret Ninsiimire, before the inception of the World Vision program at the school, they had an enrollment of 650 pupils, but when World Vision initiated their program at the school, to date, the enrollment has increased to 1302. The organisation has also constructed staff quarters at the school and a library block.

Wilson Sunday, a resident of Kasambya sub-county, says the education and health sectors have tremendously improved due to the support offered by World Vision.

Peter Bisoborwa, the Kakumiro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), applauded World Vision for undertaking and injecting money into projects that have transformed communities in the area.

World Vision Uganda is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

World Vision started working in Uganda in 1986, assisting communities in the ‘Luwero Triangle’ in central Uganda to resettle and rebuild their infrastructure after the 1981–1986 war.

URN