Women police officers place their hope in new deputy IGP on women’s day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police women have expressed disappointment with police leadership for allegedly failing to hold promotions as one of the major resolutions made during the second female police officers conference held over a year ago in Kampala on February 21st, 2020.

Some of the senior and junior female police officers who spoke to Uganda Radio Network-URN in regard to today’s Women’s Day celebration said they believe there is nothing to be proud about since virtually all the issues they raised during the conference have not been addressed.

During the conference where Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye represented Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga was chief guest, female police officers called upon police leadership to resume promotions that had not been held for over four years at the time.

Other things female officers demanded for was supporting officers for advanced courses, training and deployment in command/operation positions which give them chances to be considered for promotions like their male counterparts.

Isabell Amito who spoke on behalf of others at the time said some slight progress had been made by UPF as far as addressing women issues is concerned. Amito said there is still marginalization of females in Uganda Police Force-UPF that hinders their career advancement opportunities.

AIGP Kasingye who was flanked by AIGP Edward Ochom promised that women officers were to be given priority in promotions that were to be held last year. Kasingye said money for promotion and to cater for new ranks had been allocated and was readily available.

However, promotions were not organised for reasons which female officers say have not been communicated to them. “Imagine, I joined police in 2010 and it is now eleven years and I am still an ASP [Assistant Superintendent of Police]. We were promised promotions and we were told that money was there to cater for our new ranks. It seems we were deceived,” an ASP said.

Another female officer said she serves in a position supposed to be held by a person at the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP but her salary remains of an ASP because she has not been promoted to march her office.

“Many of us joined police between 2005 and 2010 but we are still ASPs. It is men who have been benefiting mostly from promotions because they were being deployed in command and operation positions that need certain ranks. We hoped that the new IGP was to make women matters a priority but we are yet to see that,” another ASP said.

A female police Sergeant who was part of the team that engaged URN said they have their hope in the new Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

“I have been a Sergent for several years,” the sergeant said. “The IGP has powers to promote non-commissioned officers from Constable to Inspector of Police. But our IGP has not promoted any of us in his last three years. We hope this new DIGP will take lead in addressing our matters.”

Ochola replaced Gen Kale Kayihura on March 4, 2018 while then Brig Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti was appointed his deputy. Sabiiti who is now a Major General was replaced by Lokech of the same rank in December last year.

Amito in her presentation indicated that there were only 7,777 female police officers as of February 21, 2020. Of these, only 15 were in command positions such as District/ Division Police Commander.

A police director who preferred anonymity also threw the blame at the IGP who she said does not take a stand on key police matters. “The army promotes their personnel because the CDF takes a stand which is not the case with our IGP,” said the disappointed director. “Why would you allow to halt promotions because of rumours of sectarianism? He has powers to promote non-commission officers but he has not even done that!”

All senior officers and directors concerned with the matters declined to comment on the delayed promotions.

Police last held promotion in February 2016. Promotions were expected to resume last year in April but they did not take place. The rumour circulated that they had been pushed to June and later August but nothing has happened up to date.

*****

URN