Women demand permanent sexual gender based violence court to curb crimes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Women’s Network-UWONET has asked government to fast-track the establishment of a permanent sexual gender-based violence court to ensure expedient and efficient handling of cases.

Addressing journalists at the National Theater to kick start the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence, the UWONET executive director, Rita Aciro noted that 56 percent of Ugandan women and girls have experienced physical assault while 28 percent have experienced sexual violence.

She said they are concerned about the increasing practice of child marriage, which remains prevalent in several parts of Uganda. Child marriages stand at 52 percent in Karamoja and 40 per ent in Busoga, according to the Population Census by Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

Aciro says government should set up a court to deter perpetrators of violence against women and commit adequate resources to prevention and response to sexual gender-based violence.

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, a woman activist says GBV which affects mostly women is on the increase. She says the government needs to come up with a strong stance on perpetrators so that the vice can reduce.

Annet Nantale, a woman working in Kalerwe market, says they go through several challenges as women in the work environment.

She says several women face challenges with drug addicts and some boda boda men who harass them in different manners when returning home.

URN