Equity Bank re-affirms its support for Africa’s transformation

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi has promised that Equity Group will continue to champion financial inclusion, resilience and socio-economic transformation across Africa.

Dr Mwangi reaffirmed Equity’s commitment to partnerships that drive inclusive growth at the Rotary District 9214 Conference and Assembly 2026 held today at Speke Resort, Uganda. In his keynote address, he called for bold, purpose-driven leadership to shape Africa’s future.

Reflecting on the global economic order, Mwangi noted that the current system was largely shaped in the late 1940s, at a time when Africa was not represented at the table. Today, however, the continent stands at a defining moment.

He emphasized that Africa must now move from being “on the menu” to sitting “at the table”, actively shaping its own destiny and articulating its position in the global economy.

Appreciating Rotarians as a values-driven movement, Mwangi underscored their unique role in sparking transformation across the continent, noting that opportunities require leadership and that this is a defining moment in history for Africa to choose its path, with Rotarians playing a catalytic role in driving that change.

Drawing from Equity’s journey, he highlighted the importance of integrating social impact into business models. He shared that nearly 40% of loan defaults are attributable to health shocks, a fact that prompted Equity to invest in healthcare through its social impact, Equity Group Foundation. The Foundation established the Equity Afya brand which supports over 150 medical centres, helping build resilience among communities and safeguarding livelihoods.

Mwangi also highlighted Equity’s long-standing commitment to investing in human capital and empowering those at the margins of society. Through its education and leadership development as well as capacity building and inclusion programmes, the group has awarded 60,009 scholarships, trained over 2.4 million women and youth in financial literacy, reached more than 5.9 million individuals through social protection initiatives, supported over 3.8 million farmers, and trained 962,924 MSMEs in entrepreneurship.

He noted that these efforts are anchored in the Group’s purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation. In advancing its sustainability agenda, Equity has also facilitated the planting of over 44.6 million trees and distributed more than 542,830 clean energy products, contributing to climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

Mwangi further highlighted that sustainable success is anchored on a shared prosperity model, where institutions grow alongside the communities they serve. In addition to being recognised as Africa’s strongest and most valuable financial brand and one of the region’s most consistently high-performing institutions, Equity continues to reinvest in society, allocating 2% of its revenue annually to social impact initiatives.

He concluded by reaffirming Equity’s commitment to partnerships that drive inclusive growth, noting that the Group will continue to stand with movements that empower Africa to take its rightful place, as the continent’s future will be defined by the choices made today.