Celebrating Uganda’s veterinarians: The silent guardians of food and health

OPINION | WILLINGTON BESSONG OJONG | Today, April 25, is World Veterinary Day. As the world marks this important day under the theme “Veterinarians – Guardians of Food and Health,” the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) joins Uganda and the global community in celebrating veterinarians as indispensable actors in building resilient agrifood systems and protecting public health.

In Uganda, livestock contributes significantly to food and nutrition security, livelihoods, and the national economy. Yet the sector operates amid complex challenges: emerging and re-emerging animal diseases, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, land and water pressures, and growing demand for safe, nutritious animal-source foods.

Addressing these challenges requires transformation—and veterinarians are at the heart of that transformation.

FAO’s vision for sustainable livestock transformation calls for production systems that are more efficient, inclusive, resilient and environmentally responsible.

Veterinarians; including veterinary paraprofessionals, play a pivotal role across this agenda: from improving animal health and productivity, to safeguarding animal welfare, supporting genetics and breeding services, advising farmers on biosecurity and climate- smart practices, and ensuring food safety along livestock value chains. Healthy animals not only mean better livelihoods for farmers, but also safer food for consumers and reduced pressure on ecosystems.

Equally central is the One Health approach, which FAO champions as a cornerstone of agrifood systems transformation. In a world where nearly 75 percent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, veterinarians serve as the critical interface between animal, human and environmental health. In Uganda, veterinarians are frontline defenders against transboundary animal diseases, zoonoses, and antimicrobial resistance. Their surveillance, diagnostics, risk assessment and community engagement efforts are essential for early warning, prevention and response—protecting both rural livelihoods and national health security.

FAO is proud to work closely with the Government of Uganda, the Uganda Veterinary Council, professional associations, academia and other development partners to strengthen veterinary services and institutions. This includes supporting policy and regulatory frameworks, advancing workforce development, promoting continuing professional education, and enhancing disease surveillance and laboratory capacity.

Strong veterinary governance—anchored by institutions such as the Uganda Veterinary Council—is fundamental to maintaining professional standards, ethical practice and public trust.

On this World Veterinary Day, we also recognize the commitment and service of veterinarians working in challenging conditions: in pastoral and agropastoral areas, border regions, abattoirs, laboratories and communities. Their work often goes unseen, yet its impact is profound—preventing outbreaks, enabling trade, supporting smallholder farmers, and ensuring that animal-source foods reaching Ugandan tables are safe and nutritious.

As Uganda advances its national development priorities and agrifood systems transformation, investments in veterinary services are investments in food security, public health, economic growth and resilience. FAO reaffirms its commitment to stand with Uganda’s veterinarians—women and men who truly are guardians of food and health.

Happy World Veterinary Day.

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The writer is the head Animal Production & Health Team Leader, FAO Uganda