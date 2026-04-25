COMESA issues regional safety warning over Ford and Hino vehicle recalls affecting 522 units

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | A regional watchdog has issued a public safety warning after thousands of vehicles supplied by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa and Toyota SA Motors were recalled over defects that could increase the risk of accidents or injury to occupants.

The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCC), which oversees consumer protection in the 21-member Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, said it became aware of the voluntary recall through South Africa’s National Consumer Commission.

The affected vehicles include certain 2025 Ford Ranger XLT and Wildtrak models, 2023–2024 Ford Puma passenger vehicles, and Hino 700 series trucks.

According to the Commission, Ford recalled 438 units of the Ford Ranger XLT and Wildtrak that were sold between 18 February 2025 and 18 March 2025.

The defect involves a potential failure of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation valve, which can cause a loss of engine power, typically at speeds below 15 miles per hour.

Drivers may experience warning lights, weak acceleration, engine vibration, or the engine failing to start. The Commission warned that a sudden loss of power while driving could lead to a crash.

In a separate recall, Ford also called back 26 units of the Ford Puma from model years 2023 and 2024, sold between 28 April 2022 and 25 September 2023. These vehicles had been recalled previously, but the remedy software for the Restraint Control Module may not have been correctly installed.

The Commission noted that without the proper software fix, the performance of the vehicle’s restraint system could be reduced in an accident, increasing the risk of injury to occupants.

Toyota, through its South African division, recalled 58 Hino 700 series vehicles sold between February 4, 2025 and November 9, 2025. The defect relates to a fuel pump housing that underwent an inappropriate surface treatment process during production.

The Commission said cracks may develop when repeated high load is applied to the supply pump, leading to a fuel leak.

The recall notice urges owners of the affected vehicles to take them to the nearest authorised Ford or Toyota dealership for repairs at no cost to the consumer.

Steven Kamukama, director of consumer welfare and advocacy at the CCCC, said the public in the Common Market should treat the recall with urgency.

In a statement released on April 24, Kamukama said: “The Commission warns the general public in the Common Market of the dangers related to the Recalled Vehicles. Consumers should take caution when purchasing the recalled vehicles.”

He added: “Consumers who are driving the affected series should contact the nearest dealership as guided by the NCC recall notice to crosscheck and confirm whether their vehicles are among the recalled and therefore seek redress.”

Kamukama confirmed that the Commission is working closely with Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Toyota SA Motors, and member states to ensure affected consumers are informed and provided with the necessary redress.

“We continue to work with the companies and member states to ensure that any affected consumers are informed and provided with the necessary redress,” he said.

The Commission warned that the recalled Ford Ranger XLT, Wildtrak, Ford Puma, and Hino 700 vehicles are known to be imported across the Common Market, which includes countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Egypt, and Malawi, among others.

Consumers seeking more information can contact the Commission directly or visit the South African National Consumer Commission’s recall notice online.