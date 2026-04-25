Cheptegei, Kiplimo stir Uganda excitement ahead of London Marathon showdown

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Athletics fans across Uganda are eagerly awaiting the performance of long-distance stars Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who are set to compete in the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, in the United Kingdom.

The two Ugandan athletes will line up in the 42-kilometre race alongside some of the world’s leading marathoners, including Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, Geoffrey Kamworor and Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia. Their participation has raised hopes among Ugandans that the country could register another major achievement on the global athletics stage.

Both Cheptegei and Kiplimo have been preparing for the race in the high-altitude training hub of Kapchorwa, where many of Uganda’s elite runners sharpen their endurance and speed before major competitions. The area has produced several world-class athletes and remains central to Uganda’s distance running success.

Cheptegei says he feels ready and comfortable heading into the race, adding that competing alongside his compatriot gives him extra motivation. He notes that teamwork and national pride will play a big role as he seeks to improve his personal best over the marathon distance.

Cheptegei says running with a fellow Ugandan creates confidence and helps maintain focus throughout the demanding race. He adds that the London Marathon offers him another chance to test himself against the best in the world.

“What I want is personal, and by God’s grace I hope to achieve it,” Cheptegei said.

Kiplimo says racing together with someone you have trained with brings confidence, better planning and a stronger mindset. He explains that marathon running requires patience, discipline and the support of trusted teammates who understand the race strategy.

The Ugandan star says working together does not remove competition, but instead strengthens performance and keeps morale high during the long race. He believes unity can be an advantage in such a demanding event.

“It is good that we race together because together we progress. If you want to go fast go alone, but if you want to go far move with people,” Kiplimo said.

Peter Chelangat says both athletes have prepared well and remain physically strong ahead of the race. He notes that training in Kapchorwa has helped improve endurance, recovery and race readiness for the two runners.

Chelangat says the London Marathon is highly competitive, but Uganda’s representatives have the discipline and experience to challenge for top positions if they execute their plans well.

“They are in good shape, focused and ready for the challenge. We expect them to compete strongly,” Chelangat said.

Joel Lasson says Ugandans are optimistic because Cheptegei and Kiplimo have consistently performed well in international championships, including the Olympics and World Championships. He says their teamwork has often delivered positive results.

Lasson adds that seeing two of Uganda’s biggest stars in the same marathon has increased excitement among supporters who will be following the race closely.

“They are good together, and I am optimistic they will deliver a spectacular performance,” Lasson said.

Brian Kibet Sande says the race presents another opportunity for Uganda to showcase its growing strength in distance running. He says younger athletes are inspired whenever Cheptegei and Kiplimo compete internationally.

Sande adds that strong performances in London would motivate more young runners to take athletics seriously, especially in regions known for talent development.“Whenever they run, they inspire the next generation. We are proud to see them represent Uganda,” Sande said.

Dominic Otuchet, the president of Uganda Athletics Association (UA), says the association is confident in the country’s representatives and appreciates the dedication both runners have shown in training.

He says their participation reflects Uganda’s continued rise in world athletics. Otuchet notes that success in London would further strengthen Uganda’s reputation as a powerhouse in long-distance running and encourage investment in the sport.

“Cheptegei and Kiplimo carry the hopes of many Ugandans, and we believe they will compete with honour and determination,” Otuchet said.

The London Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious road races and forms part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside marathons in Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, New York and Sydney. First held in 1981, the race attracts elite athletes, wheelchair competitors and tens of thousands of recreational runners each year. It is also globally recognized for raising millions of pounds annually for charity.

The course passes some of London’s most famous landmarks including Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf and finishes near Buckingham Palace, making it one of the most watched marathons in the world. Winning or performing strongly in London is considered a major achievement in global athletics.