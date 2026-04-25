POLICE: Kololo routes restricted for Gen. Muhoozi birthday run

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Police Force says all roads to and from Kololo will be restricted as Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba joins supporters for his 52nd birthday marathon.

The MK@52 Run on Sunday, also known as the Muhoozi marathon, is expected to draw top officials from security agencies, government, private firms, and the general public, according to Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) leaders.

Briefing journalists on marathon security plans, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke, who is also the Police Spokesperson, said the 10km route starts at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Runners will exit via the Protea Hotel gate onto Acacia Avenue, and then proceed along Upper Kololo Terrace.

From Upper Kololo Terrace, runners will join the Lugogo Bypass, proceed to Kira Road, and turn at the Mulago roundabout. The route then follows Yusuf Lule Road past the Golf Course, onto John Babiha Road, down to Lower Kololo Terrace, and along Wampewo Avenue to finish at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Kituuma said security will be heavily deployed along the route for runners’ safety, and urged motorists to use alternative routes into the city or expect traffic restrictions. “Motorists must be extra careful. These roads will be restricted for the MK Run, and many people will be running. We don’t want accidents, so please cooperate with traffic measures,” Kituuma said.

Kituuma said there will be no total road closures, but temporary disruptions may occur based on security assessments along the marathon route. Police warned participants against carrying sharp objects or heavy luggage, saying security may detain or turn away anyone with items deemed a threat.

Bob Kakulu, one of the marathon organizers, said the organizing committee has made the marathon an annual event. Each participation kit costs Shs 20,000, with proceeds going to charitable initiatives that support disadvantaged communities.

First held in April 2022 to mark his 48th birthday, the General Muhoozi Kainerugaba marathon is organized by the “Friends of Muhoozi” and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU). It is the only large-scale, nationwide, annual birthday marathon ever held for a serving Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The events often drawn criticism from the opposition politicians, human rights lawyers, and some members of the public who say that they are unlawful for a serving officer while others argue the marathons serve as a launchpad for his presidential ambitions.