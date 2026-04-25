Electric boda bodas offer lifeline as fuel prices surge amid global tensions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As global fuel prices continue their relentless climb, the urgency for cleaner and more stable energy alternatives has never been clearer.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala on April 24, Frank Mawejje, the chairman of Boda Boda Union Association Uganda warned that the rising cost of fuel is pushing Uganda’s boda boda riders to the brink, threatening livelihoods across the country.

The pressure is being compounded by global geopolitical tensions. According to the Uganda National Oil Company, fuel price fluctuations in Uganda are increasingly influenced by international market dynamics, including the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Officials say while national fuel supplies remain stable, pump prices continue to rise due to these external shocks, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to keep costs manageable.

For many Ugandans, the boda boda industry is more than just transport—it is a livelihood and a cornerstone of the informal economy. With an estimated 1.5 million riders operating across the country, the sector plays a critical role in daily life, yet remains highly vulnerable to fuel price volatility.

Petrol prices, now ranging between Shs 5,400 and Shs 7,000 per litre, are squeezing riders’ daily earnings. With fares largely unchanged, many are forced into a difficult choice: fuel their motorcycles or meet basic household needs.

This is where electric mobility is emerging as a practical alternative. Companies such as Spiro Uganda, Zembo, Mocco and Gogo are leading the shift by introducing electric motorcycles and battery-swapping infrastructure.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Mawejje said. “While a rider might spend between Shs 25,000 and Shs 40,000 daily on petrol, electric options offer a fixed battery-swapping fee of about Shs 8,400, covering up to 100 kilometres. This guarantees riders at least Shs 30,000 in daily earnings.”

The transition offers more than cost savings. For riders, it brings predictability—shielding them from the volatility of global oil markets and restoring a measure of financial stability.

Beyond individual benefits, electric mobility is also contributing to broader economic and social gains. Increased household savings, job creation—especially among young people—and reduced carbon emissions are positioning the sector as a key driver of sustainable development.

Companies like Spiro are scaling rapidly to meet demand, with over 300 battery-swapping stations already established nationwide and plans to integrate solar-powered charging solutions to address electricity challenges.

Efforts are also underway to make electric motorcycles more accessible. Through flexible financing models, riders can acquire bikes with low upfront payments, accelerating adoption across the sector.