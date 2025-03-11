Winner Global Enterprises promises to deliver Nansana Municipality Road project on time

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Nansana Municipality is set to benefit from a significant road construction and upgrading project under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP).The initiative aims to enhance road infrastructure, improve mobility, and support economic activities within the municipality.

Winner Global Enterprises Ltd, the contractor for this project, has assured the public that the roads will be delivered on time and to the highest standards.

Henry Mugenyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Winner Global Enterprises, affirmed the company’s commitment to ensuring the timely execution of the project.

“The resources are available. We are already on the ground. We will even work and deliver the project before the set deadline,” he said at the signing of the contract documents at Nansana Municipal Offices today afternoon – March 11.

He further emphasized that the company would collaborate closely with all stakeholders to guarantee the quality of service, as well as health and safety provisions as outlined in the contract documents.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, urged the contractor and all implementing partners to ensure that the project meets its intended purpose.

“I know the contractors, and I have faith in them,” he said. Kyofatogabye expressed his satisfaction in seeing Ugandan companies taking the lead in infrastructure projects, highlighting their positive impact on the local economy.

“That speaks a lot in terms of local content commitments by the government,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of safety and environmental standards, ensuring that the project does not cause ecological damage.

The minister set a deadline of March 20, 2025, for the contractor and other supervising entities to submit their paperwork, paving the way for the release of the first batch of funds.

“Works should begin in April,” he said. He also called for the provision of alternative routes for road users during construction and urged the contractor to offer employment opportunities to the people of Nansana.

The project will upgrade key roads in Nansana to a paved standard, covering a total distance of approximately 6.06 kilometers. The selected roads under Lot 5 include: Nansana-Nabweru Road (1.66 km); New Era Nabweru-Katooke Link (2.0 km); New Era Nabweru-Lugoba Road (0.80 km) and Nabweru-Kazo Central Link (1.60 km).

The contract price for this extensive infrastructure development stands at Shs40.9 billion (excluding VAT) and Shs 48.3 billion (VAT inclusive). The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months, ensuring that residents and businesses in Nansana benefit from improved road connectivity and accessibility.

The scope of work includes relocating utility services such as electricity, water, and telecommunication lines to prevent interference with road construction. Additionally, the project will ensure the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the workforce while managing health, safety, and gender-related concerns, including HIV/AIDS awareness.

Other key components of the project include the installation of prefabricated concrete pipe culverts and service ducts, stone pitching in side drains to reduce erosion, and the strengthening of subgrade layers with natural gravel material.

The construction will also include granular subbase and road-base layers stabilized with crushed aggregate, asphalt concrete surfacing, raised footways for pedestrian safety, and ancillary works such as road signs, markings, and guardrails.

To enhance security and promote sustainability, the project will incorporate solar street lighting with steel columns. Any additional works necessary to meet project objectives will also be executed as per the Bill of Quantities.

This ambitious infrastructure project is being funded by the Government of Uganda and donor contributions from the World Bank under the GKMA-UDP. It is being implemented by the Nansana Municipal Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, with oversight from Municipal Engineer Eng. Henry Lugeye , who serves as the Contract Manager.

The Ugandan government remains committed to investing in infrastructure projects of this nature, recognizing their vital role in driving economic growth and social transformation.

By enhancing road networks, the government aims to boost trade, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for citizens. Upgraded roads in Nansana will reduce traffic congestion, facilitate faster movement of goods and people, and improve access to essential services.

With the launch of this project, Nansana Municipality is poised for transformative infrastructural development that will enhance connectivity and economic opportunities.

Residents can look forward to improved roads, better traffic flow, and safer public spaces once the project is completed.