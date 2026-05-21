Who is the newly appointed Chief Registrar?

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed Agnes Alum as the New Chief Registrar, replacing Sarah Langa Siu, who was appointed Judge of the High Court.

Alum is currently serving as Registrar, Magistrates Affairs and Data Management in the Judiciary.

She is an experienced judicial officer and administrator whose career spans legal practice, magistracy, court leadership, inspection, data management, and institutional governance within the Judiciary.

Born in Soroti, Uganda, on October 27th 1973, Her Worship Alum has built a strong career in the administration of justice, rising through the ranks from legal assistant to Magistrate Grade One, Chief Magistrate, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and later Registrar in charge of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre.

She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute.

In addition, she undertook a Certificate in Anti-Corruption Studies at the International Anti-Corruption Summer Academy in Laxenburg, Austria, and a Diploma in Law and Justice Course in Denmark.

Alum began her professional journey in legal practice, serving as a Legal Assistant with Muziransa-Wangola and Company Advocates in Jinja in 1999, and later with Nassiwa and Company Advocates.

Her work involved drafting and filing legal documents, preparing agreements and contracts, mediation, negotiation, and general legal practice.

Before that, she briefly served as a Clerk with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Kampala in 1998, where she handled document delivery and filing duties.

She joined the Judiciary as a Magistrate Grade One in 2004 and served in several courts across the country, including Mbale, Tororo, Bugiri, Jinja, Njeru, and the Anti-Corruption Court.

Her work at the magisterial level exposed her to a wide range of judicial responsibilities, including case hearing, judgment writing, station management, court-user engagement, and coordination with justice sector actors.

Between January and December 2015, she served as Magistrate Grade One at the Anti-Corruption Court, before being appointed Chief Magistrate at the same Court, serving from January 2016 to September 2018. HW Alum later served as Chief Magistrate at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, and at Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court.

In these leadership roles, she chaired District Chain Linked Committees, coordinated justice actors, supervised court operations, and supported the delivery of timely and accessible justice at the local level.

In September 2020, she was appointed Acting Assistant Registrar at the Civil Division of the High Court of Uganda in Kampala, and later served as Assistant Registrar from August 2021.

She subsequently moved to the Inspectorate of Courts, where she served as Acting Deputy Registrar from June 2023 to July 2024, and Deputy Registrar from July 2024.

In October 2024, HW Alum was deployed to the Registry of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management as Deputy Registrar, and in March 2025, she became Deputy Registrar in charge of the Registry.

On March 11th 2025, she was assigned administrative duties as Acting Registrar of the Registry of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management by the Chief Justice.

HW Alum was promoted in August 2025 to the rank of full Registrar.

Her current role places her at the centre of coordination, supervision, administration of Magistrates, and data management relating to all Courts.

It also involves supporting institutional planning, performance monitoring, case management, and the strengthening of administrative systems across the lower bench.

HW Alum has undertaken extensive professional training in areas relevant to judicial work and institutional leadership.

These include insolvency law, mediation, public procurement and disposal of assets, anti-human trafficking, wildlife conservation, gender equality and ending violence against women and girls, financial investigations and asset recovery, human rights, timely justice, anti-corruption, land justice, judgment writing, servant leadership, environmental law, and judicial effectiveness.

She has also served on several Judiciary committees and institutional structures.

These include Senior Management, the Case Management Committee, the Judiciary Disciplinary Committee, the Law Reform Committee, the Performance Management and Awards Committee, the Gender and Equality Mainstream Committee, the Judiciary Contracts Committee, and the Taskforce for the Development of the Judiciary Strategic Plan VI for FY 2025/2026–2029/2030.

Alum is multilingual, speaks English, Ateso, Kumam, Lusoga, Luganda, and some Kiswahili. Her broad language ability has supported her work in different regions and communities across Uganda.