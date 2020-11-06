West Nile veterans demand fulfillment of UGX 500M pledge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 150 veterans in West Nile are demanding for the fulfillment of 500 Million Shillings pledge.

In a meeting held on Thursday in Arua city with State Minister for Veteran Affairs Christopher Kibazanga and officials from Ministry of Defense, the veterans leaders demanded that the promise be fulfilled before the next general elections are held next year.

In 2015, President Museveni promised to give the veterans 500 million shillings to start a SACCO, support widows and set up a craft-making project. However, the pledge has never been fulfilled.

The veterans also tasked Mike Mabonga Wadi the commissioner in charge of the veteran affairs Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs to ensure that the process is quickly expedited since many of them have been hopeful for the last four years.

Matata Buga the coordinator Arua city veterans expressed displeasure at the continued failure by the Minister Veteran’s Affairs to fulfill what was pledged to the veterans more than three years ago.

Wadi disclosed that there are plans to support widows of veterans and also finalize payment for the former West Nile Bank Front and Uganda National Rescue Front Two .

Christopher Kibazanga the State Minister for Veteran Affairs asked the veterans to diversify their enterprises in every district so that they can easily be supported on comparative advantage.

Kibazanga also asked the veterans to mobilize support for President Museveni as he seeks re-election.

Over 15,000 veterans are living in Arua, Maracha, Koboko, Yumbe Adjumani and Obongi districts.

*****

URN