West Nile leaders kick off campaign against bush burning

Yumbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in West Nile region have embarked on a drive to sensitize residents against bush burning and its dangers. Bush fires are common in Madi Okollo, Terego, Yumbe, and parts of Madi Moyo and Obongi districts between January and March every year.

Some communities burn the vegetation to facilitate the hunting of edible rats and other bush animals while others burn the bushes to allow for the regeneration of vegetation for their animals.

This year, several incidents of bush fires have already been registered in Madi Okollo, Terego and Yumbe districts. The fires have left a trail of destructions including razing down grass-thatched houses.

Ismail Drabe, the Madi Okollo LC V chairperson says that they have already embarked on a home-to-home campaign to sensitize residents against bush burning.

In Terego district, in addition to 3 by-laws enacted by the council to regulate bush and charcoal burning, the authorities are recruiting environment scouts to report on any cases of bush burning for a quick response. Wilfred Saka, the LC V chairperson says that those found to have set bush fires shall be fined.

In Yumbe district, the scourge of bush fires is being reported within Yumbe Town Council and Kochi, Romogi, Ariwa Kululu, and Odravu sub-counties.

Khasim Asiku, the speaker Yumbe district local council says that they left several houses to the reckless fires in the town council. He however says that the practice remains a challenge in the refugee-hosting areas.

He says sensitization of the communities on the dangers of bush fires with the aim of reducing the practice is ongoing.

Last year, one person was burnt to death, and two others survived with injuries in Romogi sub county after an unknown person set fire, which destroyed several homesteads.

