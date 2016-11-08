Sunday , January 17 2021
Lato Milk
The week that was: Museveni on irrigation, MPs tax bill bounces back

The Independent November 8, 2016 UGANDA TALKS 1 Comment

HUMOR – THE WEEK THAT WAS: Museveni and irrigation, MPs tax-free bill and Kadaga speaks on expenditure

  1. President Museveni fetched water in a jerrycan to show Luwero peasants how to irrigate their crops.
  2. The Bill exempting MPs from paying taxes has been sent back to the President without amendment.
  3. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has defended Parliament’s high expenditure

One comment

  1. Michael Power
    January 17, 2021 at 1:03 am

    It’s completely unfair to the people of Uganda to keep the internet off the elections are over put it back on that’s how they keep in touch with people that are overseas they are part of their family now is the time to do it

    Reply

