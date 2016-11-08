The week that was: Museveni on irrigation, MPs tax bill bounces back

HUMOR – THE WEEK THAT WAS: Museveni and irrigation, MPs tax-free bill and Kadaga speaks on expenditure

President Museveni fetched water in a jerrycan to show Luwero peasants how to irrigate their crops. The Bill exempting MPs from paying taxes has been sent back to the President without amendment. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has defended Parliament’s high expenditure