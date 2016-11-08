The week that was: Museveni on irrigation, MPs tax bill bounces back

HUMOR – THE WEEK THAT WAS: Museveni and irrigation, MPs tax-free bill and Kadaga speaks on expenditure
- President Museveni fetched water in a jerrycan to show Luwero peasants how to irrigate their crops.
- The Bill exempting MPs from paying taxes has been sent back to the President without amendment.
- Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has defended Parliament’s high expenditure
