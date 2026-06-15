Uganda Waragi steps into golden era with new look

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | To celebrate World Gin Day held last week, Uganda Waragi has unveiled a bold, new pack refresh across its product portfolio.

An official proudly said that “The makeover showcases the ever-evolving nature of Uganda’s very own spirit, boldly reflecting its living heritage while signaling a new modern era for the classic gin.”

Roy Tumwizere, Head of Core Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries noted that the refresh is a tribute to both the brand’s deep roots and its forward-looking community.

“Uganda Waragi has always been the ultimate spirit that binds us together, and this new look aims to capture the modern, creative, and expressive heartbeat of Uganda while honoring the brand’s heritage and our golden timeless legacy.”

“Across all variants (Premium, Lemon & Ginger, Coconut, and Pineapple), a brilliant gold cap now crowns each glass bottle, symbolising the golden thread of pride that connects every Ugandan. The new design features the beloved Crested Crane flying through the bold red “UG” letters on the cap as the rest of the bottle labelling features premium finishes, including Monde Selection winner badges that speak to the spirit’s world-class quality”.

While the packaging steps into a stylised new era, the liquid inside remains unchanged with the same award-winning triple-distilled gin that has flavoured our celebrations, quiet evenings, and loudest nights. This new look stands as an open invitation to toast to identity, unity, and heritage.