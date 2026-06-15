Ugandan businesses urged to adapt as Capital One Group convenes 2nd Annual East Africa ESG Summit

Summit comes ahead of 2027 Mandatory Banking Framework

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The East Africa Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summit, hosted by Capital One Group (COG) concluded on Friday with over 70 participants equipped with practical and localized toolkits to begin tracking data, restructuring internal governance boards, and realigning their corporate footprints to maintain creditworthiness amid the upcoming banking landscape.

The high-level virtual assembly brought together several regional board members, chief financial officers, operations directors, and public relations strategists, who gathered on Friday, June 11, 2026 for the second annual ESG Summit. It comes at a critical juncture as East African markets edge closer to sweeping structural and regulatory changes regarding corporate sustainability.

Held under the theme “ESG as the Capital of Sustainability: From Commitment to Delivery”, the high-level virtual event was held at a defining moment for the domestic market, following confirmation that the Bank of Uganda will institute mandatory ESG reporting guidelines for all financial institutions starting January 2027. This incoming framework transforms sustainability from a voluntary corporate social responsibility exercise into a strict operational and legal imperative.

The 2027 banking mandate will require financial institutions to look far beyond traditional financial reporting, forcing them to actively integrate climate risk, social equity, and corporate governance into their core decision-making frameworks. Because commercial lenders serve as the absolute gatekeepers of economic capital, this structural shift will generate immediate, unavoidable ripple effects across the entire corporate supply chain.

Local enterprises ranging from major agricultural exporters and manufacturers to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will face heightened credit compliance requirements, risk-pricing penalties, or outright exclusion if they lack verifiable sustainability data.

This regulatory shift mirrors a sweeping continental momentum toward formalized corporate accountability. Across Africa, nations are enforcing strict frameworks: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Tunisia already mandate sustainability disclosures for listed and public entities, while Ghana and Nigeria have adopted International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, with Nigeria targeting large enterprises by 2028. Evolving even faster, East Africa is leading by example; Tanzania implemented mandatory climate-related disclosures in 2025, and Kenya commenced its first mandatory ESG reporting cycle for Public Interest Entities in January 2026.

“With mandatory reporting for public interest entities starting in 2027, companies cannot afford to wait,” Manager, Standards and technical Services at Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Elvis Moenga says.

The joint advisory by ICPAK and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) requires listed entities to undergo a rigorous Sustainability Reporting Readiness Assessment. This involves aggressively mapping out current data availability, internal governance controls, and resource gaps against the four core pillars of Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics.”

The summit intentionally targeted a cross-section of corporate executives, board members, chief financial officers, operations directors, and public relations strategists. As market sophistication grows, corporate communications circles are increasingly recognizing that authentic brand storytelling must be rooted in clear, data-driven operational compliance.

“ESG is no longer a matter of corporate goodwill or public relations. It is a prerequisite for accessing capital, winning contracts, attracting investors, remaining competitive, and relevant,” Managing Director and Head of Strategy at COG EA Ltd, Paul Mwirigi Muriungi says. “Uganda, therefore, has little room for delay. The question is no longer whether ESG reporting will become mandatory. The question is whether Ugandan businesses will use the remaining transition period to prepare. Unfortunately, many organizations still misunderstand what ESG actually means.”

The engagement explicitly tackled the critical line between genuine corporate transparency and the rising threat of greenwashing, ensuring that local brands build structural resilience that withstands both regulatory scrutiny and public accountability.

“We cannot simply adopt Western ESG frameworks that are borrowed and transplant them directly down here,” says Ernest Ssekisonge, Managing Director at Kasi Insight. The execution environments are completely different. As practitioners, businesses, and policymakers, we must fill the gap by designing a structurally and contextually relevant ESG framework that speaks directly to Ugandan realities and needs.”

The ESG Summit is a convening of ESG awareness and education, more to do with ESG in action. It was supposed to be a physical event but organisers were forced to have it online due to the emerging threats of Ebola that restricted the travel of speakers to Kenya and Uganda.

It was supported by Radio One FM 90, KASI Insight, and ICPAK. The ESG awards will be formally announced on 16th July at a private engagement with partners and sponsors, and the ESG Club will enable the ESG conversation to continue with regular conversations and interactions beyond the annual summit.