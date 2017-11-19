THIS WEEK: LC elections suspended again

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission on Oct.13 suspended Local Council (LC) elections following two court orders calling for halting the exercise.

The suspended elections include those for women councils which were supposed to happen on November 14 and local council administrative units.

Speaking to journalists the Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said the order issued by the high court earlier in the day had barred them from conducting the polls for the next 60 days.

The orders follow applications by concerned citizens Alibwani Allan and James Tweheyo challenging how the process is to be conducted.

Tweheyo said it was not right to vote in absence of senior six candidates who were conducting their Uganda Advanced Certificate of education exams until December 8.

Last year, the elections were set for January 2017 but whenever they are planned something comes up with controversy stemming from whether they should be cast by secret ballot or lining up to whether there is enough money to facilitate the process.

As a result of such issues coming up, Uganda has failed to elect these local leaders for the last fifteen years.