THIS WEEK: Journalist charged with offensive communication granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanley Ndawula, a journalist and proprietor of an on-line publication – the investigator together with his brother Robert Ndawula are set to appear in court again on Nov.22 to answer charges of offensive communication arising from an article they published on October 28 alleging that the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura had resorted to killing his own police officers as a way of covering up for his crimes.

The two were arrested last week and detained at Kira road police station on grounds that the story was not only false but damaged the reputation of the general and that it has caused hatred.

According to the charge sheet by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ndawula is accused of libel contrary to sections 179,180,181 and 182 of the Penal Code Act.

City Hall Magistrate’s court presided over by magistrate Beatrice Khainza on Nov.06 granted the duo a non-cash bail of Shs700, 000.