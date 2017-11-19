THIS WEEK: Former Mulago ED passes on

THIS WEEK: Former Mulago ED passes on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At 68 years, Dr. Lawrence Kaggwa the former Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director succumbed to heart complications on Nov.10. Confirming the news to journalists, Dr. John Omangino said the retired surgeon had been admitted to Uganda Heart Institute on Oct.16.

Born in April 1948 in Kiryasaka village, Masaka District, Dr Kaggwa attended Buyoga Primary School, Bukalasa Seminary, St Henry’s Kitovu, and St Mary’s College Kisubi schools before joining Makerere University Medical School in 1969.

He served as Mulago Executive Director for 12 years from 1993 to 2005. After that he joined the Ministry of Health as director planning.