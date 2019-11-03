War over taxi relocation to Usafi

Taxi drivers and operators have vowed not to relocate from Old Taxi Park in the city centre to Usafi Park on Entebbe Road following a directive from Cabinet and KCCA.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is tension at the Old Taxi Park in Kampala following heavy deployment by Police to enforce the relocation. The Entebbe stage in the Old Park is now occupied by taxis plying Mukono-Seeta route as the tension heightens.

Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya said that taxi operators have to vacate the park while those operating at stages along Kampala streets should move into designated taxi parks. However, taxi operators and drivers complained that no authority has written to them or consulted them on the matter.

“This is not a KCCA directive. Cabinet sat and approved. Those who will try to resist relocation will be forced out by the KCCA enforcement team,” Kamya said. The plan is part of the move by KCCA to decongest the city by constructing flyovers.

****