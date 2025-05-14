Vivo Energy Uganda rewards 30 more drivers in week 5 of the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company distributing Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, continued its ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign by rewarding 30 drivers in the fifth weekly draw. The event, held at the New Taxi Park on Friday, May 9th, 2025, saw winners receive prizes including Shell FuelSave Diesel, Shell lubricants, and Shell Gas.

The three-month campaign is designed to celebrate and support Uganda’s dedicated drivers who power their daily operations with Shell FuelSave Diesel. Drivers across the country have the opportunity to win a range of prizes by fueling up at participating Shell stations.

In the latest weekly activation, 30 drivers were rewarded with UGX 200,000 worth of Shell FuelSave Diesel each. Additionally, 10 drivers received 6kg Shell Gas cylinders, and another 10 were presented with 10-litre packs of Shell Rimula lubricants.

With seven weeks remaining in the campaign, motorists have ample opportunity to win instant prizes such as airtime and fuel vouchers. They are also entered into weekly draws for larger rewards like Shell Gas and Rimula lubricants, and the ultimate grand prizes: two Toyota Hiace drone vans.

Mark Mutungi, Brand Manager – Fuels at Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the campaign’s core message. “This campaign is our way of saying thank you to our partners on the road – our customers,” said Mutungi. “Your loyalty keeps our business moving, and Shell FuelSave Diesel is here to power your journeys efficiently, helping you save and grow your operations.”

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the transport sector. “We’re truly grateful for the support we receive from Uganda’s drivers,” she stated. “Through this campaign and our partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, we aim to not only reward your loyalty but also support your long-term success with tools and knowledge that make a real difference on the road.”

Beyond the rewards, the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign integrates valuable community initiatives. These include educational sessions covering fuel quality, defensive driving, and fuel efficiency, alongside community health camps, blood donation drives, and improvements to lighting and visibility at selected taxi parks. These efforts underscore Vivo Energy Uganda’s broader commitment to enhancing safety, well-being, and empowerment within the transport community.

The campaign actively engages drivers across all regions of Uganda – Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western – making Shell FuelSave Diesel more accessible and increasing opportunities for drivers to win and benefit from the associated learning opportunities.

To participate in the weekly draws, drivers simply need to purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel worth UGX 50,000 or more at any participating Shell service station. Each qualifying transaction automatically enters them for a chance to win the various instant, weekly, and grand draw prizes.

Vivo Energy Uganda remains dedicated to providing quality products and services that support local businesses and meet the evolving needs of its customers throughout the country.