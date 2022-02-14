VC Nawangwe recalls suspended Makerere students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has revoked the suspension of 16 students sent home after they participated in a demonstration over online lectures.

The suspension recall comes after the intervention of the students Guild President Shamim Nambassa who also championed the protest against online lectures under a fully reopened economy on February 7, 2022.

Following a meeting held today with the students, guild president and Professor Nawangwe, the revocation of the suspensions was effected.

Through a letter addressed to each of the students, Nawangwe wrote: “In light of the written and oral explanations and apology from yourself. I hereby revoke your suspension and reinstate you as a student of Makerere University. I urge you and warn you to desist from any further actions that disturb peace at the university and bring the university in disrepute.”

Some of the suspended students were Abdul Fatah Higenyi, Isaac Kansime, David Mugisha, Francis Xavier Asiimwe, Mathew Matovu, Manful Abenaitwe, Iddi Mutyaba, and Aloysius Nuwagaba. The other students are; Philemon Ayebazibwe, Fatuma Nakanwagi, Wycliffe Turyahabwe, Enock Kato, and Joseph Mukisa among others.

The students who had gone ahead to seek legal intervention against the suspension through their lawyers Henry Byansi and Derick Tukwasibwe of Kamulegeya and company advocates contested that the move was unlawful.

The suspended students were accused of allegedly inciting violence and disturbing learning activities at the university by taking part in the demonstration.

Some of the university council members like Doreen Nyanjura have criticized the issuance of suspensions during demonstrations noting that it is curtails academic freedom.

Following the demonstration, the university reversed its decision to hold online lectures for the better part of semester one which started on January 29, 2022 and will be fully opening on March 5, 2022.

URN