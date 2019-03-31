USAID awards grants to solar firms

A total of 25 solar companies and eight financial institutions were the beneficiaries of a USAID Power Africa co-sponsored exhibition at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Held under the theme ‘Financing East Africa’s Power and Energy Sector’ the event showcased products like grain mills, boda bodas, irrigation equipment and lighting solutions. Commercial banks were present to offer solutions including hire purchase options and solar loans.

Sheila Desai, the USAID director for economic growth office, said the event demonstrated the innovation USAID supports through Power Africa, which furthers their partnership in improving access to electricity, and ultimately helping to change the socio-economic wellbeing of communities around the world.

Four grants each worth nearly $100,000 were awarded to four Ugandan owned solar firms to increase access to clean off-grid energy in Bidi-Bidi, Kiryandongo and Rwamwanja refugee settlements. The firms are; Solar Today, Power Trust, Aga Great and Raising Gabdho Foundation.

