US leaning towards 2030 Winter Games bid

Los Angeles, United States | AFP | The United States Olympic Committee said Friday 2030 was the preferred option as it eyes a bid for the Winter Olympics.

USOC chief executive Scott Blackmun said US officials were tilting away from a bid for the Winter Olympics in 2026.

The United States last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

US officials have said they are reluctant to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to avoid the possibility of confusion with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The United States is also the clear favorite to host the football World Cup in 2026, along with Canada and Mexico.

“We’re very interested in bringing the Games back to the United States,” Blackmun told reporters on a conference call.

“There are significant challenges in doing that for 2026. In all candor, we’re leaning in the 2030 direction.”

Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe on Nevada’s border with California are among US cities to have expressed interest.

“We’ve encouraged three cities to be in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee,” Blackmun added.

“We’re very excited about the prospects of hosting, but have nothing firm in the way of timing.”

US cities wishing to bid for the 2026 games must submit their candidacies by March 2018.

The next Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February.