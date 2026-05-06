Parliament approves disputed Sovereignty Bill

NEWS ANALYSIS | URN | The contentious Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026 was passed in Parliament on Tuesday night after nearly seven hours of heated debate. It capped a legislative process completed in just 20 days, an unusually rapid timeline that has triggered scrutiny over Parliament’s constitutional oversight role.

The passage of the Bill now shifts the debate from Parliament to a broader constitutional and political arena, raising questions about legislative integrity, executive influence, and the limits of state power in safeguarding sovereignty. Introduced by the government through Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka on April 15, 2026, the bill sailed through largely on the strength of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s numerical dominance.

Government legislators defended the bill as a necessary legal instrument to shield Uganda from what they described as growing foreign interference in domestic political, civic, and economic processes. During the debate, Kiwanuka argued that “sovereignty is not an abstract concept; it must be actively protected in a global environment where foreign actors can shape internal political outcomes through funding and influence.”However, opposition lawmakers, led by Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi, warned that the law risks entrenching state overreach under the pretext of national protection.

“This Bill opens the door to criminalising legitimate civic engagement and dissent,” Ssenyonyi argued on the floor, cautioning that its broad provisions could be used to target civil society organisations, media actors, and political opponents. At the centre of the controversy are clauses critics describe as overly broad and susceptible to abuse. The Bill introduces sweeping definitions of “foreign interference,” potentially capturing funding, partnerships, or advocacy linked to international entities without clear thresholds.

Individuals or organisations found in violation face stiff penalties, including heavy fines and possible imprisonment, raising concerns about proportionality and enforcement discretion. The legislation also grants wide discretionary authority to government agencies to investigate and sanction actors deemed to undermine sovereignty, with limited judicial safeguards. Equally, some provisions appear to tighten control over NGOs and advocacy groups, particularly those receiving foreign funding, echoing concerns previously raised under the NGO Act, 2016. Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona warned that such provisions could tilt the balance dangerously in favour of the executive.

“Oversight is not retrospective; it is preventive. Parliament must ensure that laws do not create fertile ground for abuse,” Ssegona said, underscoring the constitutional duty of legislators to scrutinise legislation rigorously. A major flashpoint during the process was the suspension of Rule 170 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, moved by Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP.

Rule 170 ordinarily guarantees clause-by-clause consideration of Bills and requires scrutiny of public submissions at the committee level, a key pillar of participatory lawmaking. Its suspension enabled Parliament to fast-track the Bill, effectively bypassing deeper scrutiny and limiting stakeholder input.

Presiding over the proceedings, Speaker Anita Among called for two Division votes following procedural objections, an unusual step that reflected the depth of disagreement.

Both votes affirmed the NRM’s majority, sealing the Bill’s passage. The process also drew attention after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reportedly distanced himself from aspects of the Bill, cautioning against provisions that could be interpreted as curtailing legitimate freedoms or harming Uganda’s international standing.

Sources within government indicated that Museveni was particularly concerned about clauses that could strain diplomatic relations with development partners, undermine Uganda’s commitments under international law, including human rights frameworks, and create perceptions of shrinking civic space. His initial disavowal has fueled speculation about whether the final version reflects his reservations or whether Parliament proceeded under party pressure.

The President now faces a constitutional choice under Article 91 of the 1995 Constitution: assent to the Bill, return it to Parliament for reconsideration, or decline to sign it into law. Legal and governance experts argue that the manner in which the Bill was passed raises fundamental questions about Parliament’s role under Article 79 of the Constitution, which vests legislative authority in Parliament while implicitly requiring scrutiny, accountability, and public participation.

Constitutional governance expert Dr. Sarah Bireete criticised the procedural shortcuts, saying: “Oversight begins at the lawmaking stage. When Parliament curtails scrutiny, it risks transforming itself from a watchdog into a conveyor belt for executive priorities.” The speed of passage, particularly at the tail end of the 11th Parliament, has amplified concerns that legislative urgency may have overridden due diligence.

The Bill’s legality could soon be tested in court.

Uganda’s judiciary has, in past rulings, nullified legislation or specific provisions where procedural irregularities or constitutional violations were established. Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba signaled the likelihood of legal challenges, noting that both the substance of the law and the process of its enactment could form grounds for litigation. Ultimately, the debate surrounding the Protection of Sovereignty Bill reflects a broader tension in modern governance: balancing national sovereignty with democratic freedoms in an increasingly interconnected world.

While the principle of sovereignty commands near-universal acceptance, its operationalisation, especially through expansive state powers, remains deeply contested. As Speaker, Among adjourned Parliament sine die ahead of the swearing-in of the 12th Parliament scheduled for May 13–15, 2026, the legacy of the 11th Parliament may well be defined by how it navigated, or failed to navigate, this delicate balance. Whether the Bill becomes law, is revised, or is struck down, its passage has already ignited a critical national conversation that is likely to shape Uganda’s legislative culture, civic space, and constitutional order for years to come.