GSMA Africa Policy Group chair calls for urgent tax reforms to accelerate digital inclusion

Kinshasa, DRC | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Chief Regulatory Officer of Airtel Africa and Chair of GSMA Africa’s Policy Group, Daddy Mukadi, has called on African governments to recognise telecommunications as a core economic pillar and to implement two specific tax reforms that could dramatically accelerate digital inclusion across the continent.

Speaking at the first edition of the États Généraux du Secteur des Postes et Télécommunications in Kinshasa, DRC – an event convened to support the development of a strategic roadmap for the country’s digital and telecommunications sector and attended by President Félix Tshisekedi – Mukadi, who’s also a member of the GSMA Global Policy Group, urged government and industry stakeholders to rethink the role of telecommunications in national development. He argued that it should be framed not as a sector‑specific concern, but as a continent-wide imperative.

“The telecoms sector can no longer be considered merely as a support sector,” Mukadi said. “It is now a core sector. Both are vital, and every other sector, from security and finance to transport and health, depends on digital technology for growth.”

His remarks come at a critical moment for Africa’s digital economy. According to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy Africa 2025 report, the mobile sector contributed US$220 billion to the continent’s economy in 2024. This is equivalent to 7.7% of GDP and is projected to reach US$270 billion by 2030. Yet despite mobile networks now covering 95% of Africa’s population, nearly 75% of people across the continent remain offline.

The GSMA identifies this gap as Africa’s greatest connectivity challenge, driven above all by the unaffordability of devices.

Mukadi, therefore, called for strategic adjustments to public policy, as well as legal and regulatory frameworks, to support wider access to digital services. He asserted that the telecommunications sector should be treated as a foundational pillar of economic development, with stakeholders working together to accelerate investment, expand coverage and close the usage gap across the continent.

The chief regulatory officer of Airtel Africa also highlighted key barriers to digital inclusion, including the affordability of smartphones and the impact of import duties on telecommunications infrastructure. He proposed a two-to-three-year exemption on import duties and taxes for entry-level smartphones priced between US$40 and US$150 to help bridge the usage gap. He also called for the removal of entry duties on telecommunications equipment for at least three years to support the expansion of network coverage.

According to him, “these measures would help deliver inclusive and sustainable digital technology for economic and social progress,” Mukadi said. “They would also support faster connectivity, improved access and the ability to connect more people, businesses and communities to the digital economy.”

He added that government and the private sector must work closely to create a regulatory environment that encourages innovation, protects consumer interests and supports long-term investment.