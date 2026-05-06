NWSC’s liquid ambitions

Uganda’s push for growth is flowing through its water system, where efficiency, equity, and investment will determine who truly benefits

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda’s ambition to transform into a modern, prosperous economy is often framed in terms of roads, electricity, and digital connectivity. But beneath these visible markers of progress lies a quieter, more fundamental driver: water.

As outlined in Uganda Vision 2040, the country’s long term development plan, reliable access to water is not just a social good; it is a critical enabler of economic growth, public health, and environmental sustainability.

At the centre of this transformation is the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), the state owned utility responsible for providing water and sewerage services across urban Uganda. Over the years, NWSC has expanded dramatically from a modest provider serving a handful of towns to a nationwide operator reaching millions of people in more than 280 urban centres.

But beyond the statistics, what does this expansion actually mean for ordinary Ugandans, businesses, and the broader economy?

Water as an economic lifeline

For many households and businesses, the most immediate impact of improved water infrastructure is reliability. In urban areas where piped water has become more consistent, families spend less time and money sourcing water from informal vendors. This shift has a direct financial implication: lower household costs and more predictable expenditure.

For small businesses, particularly those in food processing, hospitality, and manufacturing, the benefits are even more pronounced. Reliable water supply means fewer interruptions to operations. A bakery can maintain hygiene standards without disruption; a car wash can operate throughout the day; a small factory can meet production targets without costly downtime.

In industrial zones, the availability of steady water supply has quietly underpinned investment decisions. Manufacturers, both local and foreign, often cite infrastructure reliability as a key factor in choosing where to locate operations. In this sense, NWSC’s expansion supports broader economic goals, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on industry and infrastructure.

Yet as access expands, the nature of the challenge is changing. The priority is no longer just about extending pipelines to new areas. Increasingly, the focus is on efficiency, reducing leaks, improving metering, and ensuring that the water produced actually reaches paying customers.

For consumers, this shift matters. Improved efficiency can translate into more stable tariffs over time, as losses within the system are reduced. It also means more consistent service, with fewer interruptions caused by pressure imbalances or infrastructure faults.

Health gains and everyday dignity

Perhaps the most transformative impact of expanded water access is seen in public health. In communities where clean, treated water is readily available, the incidence of waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery has declined significantly.

For families, this means fewer hospital visits, lower medical expenses, and less time lost to illness. Children are more likely to attend school consistently, while adults can remain productive at work. These are incremental changes, but their cumulative effect on household well being is profound.

Access to sanitation services amplifies these benefits. NWSC’s investments in sewerage systems and faecal sludge management ensure that waste is treated before being released into the environment. For urban residents, especially those in densely populated areas, this reduces the risk of contamination and improves overall living conditions.

In informal settlements, where infrastructure gaps have historically been most severe, the introduction of public standpipes and communal sanitation facilities has had a more subtle but equally important effect, restoring dignity. The ability to access clean water within a reasonable distance, rather than relying on unsafe or distant sources, changes daily life in meaningful ways.

These improvements speak directly to global development priorities, including health and sanitation targets under the Sustainable Development Goals. But they also highlight a persistent challenge: ensuring that access is equitable.

Illegal water connections and informal distribution networks continue to undermine fairness in the system. While some users bypass official channels to avoid paying for services, the result is often reduced pressure and unreliable supply for others. For compliant customers, this creates frustration and, in some cases, higher costs.

Addressing these issues is not just a technical matter; it is a question of governance and shared responsibility. Ensuring that everyone pays their fair share is essential for maintaining service quality and extending access to underserved areas.

Safeguarding the environment

Beyond households and businesses, water management has significant implications for the environment. Uganda’s water sources, including rivers, lakes, and underground aquifers, are under increasing pressure from population growth, urbanisation, and climate change.

Recognising this, NWSC has begun to place greater emphasis on environmental protection. Initiatives such as tree planting, riverbank restoration, and catchment management are designed to preserve the ecosystems that sustain water supply.

For communities living near these water sources, the benefits are twofold. Improved environmental management helps maintain water quality, reducing the cost and complexity of treatment. Conservation efforts also create local employment opportunities, linking environmental stewardship with livelihoods.

At a national level, these initiatives contribute to climate resilience. By stabilising riverbanks and restoring vegetation, Uganda can better withstand extreme weather events, including floods and droughts. For customers, this translates into greater reliability of water supply even in the face of changing climatic conditions.

The hidden challenges behind the tap

While progress is evident, the journey toward universal and sustainable water access remains complex. One of the most significant challenges facing NWSC is non revenue water, which refers to water that is produced but not billed due to leaks, theft, or metering inaccuracies.

For customers, this issue has indirect but important consequences. High levels of system loss can strain the utility’s finances, potentially limiting its ability to invest in new infrastructure or maintain existing systems. Over time, this could affect service quality or lead to upward pressure on tariffs.

Technological limitations also play a role. Some types of water usage, particularly low flow consumption, may not be accurately captured by existing meters. This creates gaps in data and makes it harder for the utility to fully understand and manage demand.

Infrastructure vandalism presents another challenge. Damaged pipelines and equipment can disrupt supply, sometimes leaving entire communities without water for extended periods. While NWSC has worked with security agencies to address these issues, long term solutions will depend on greater community involvement.

For customers, this underscores an often overlooked reality: water infrastructure is a shared asset. Protecting it requires collective responsibility, from reporting leaks and illegal connections to safeguarding installations within communities.

Financing the future

Expanding and maintaining water infrastructure is capital intensive. Despite significant investment from the government and the utility itself, the scale of demand continues to grow, driven by urbanisation and population increase.

To bridge this gap, NWSC is exploring alternative financing models, including partnerships with private investors and the use of infrastructure bonds. For businesses, this could open up new opportunities to participate in the water sector, either as service providers or investors.

For customers, the implications are more nuanced. Increased investment can accelerate access and improve service quality. At the same time, the introduction of private capital may raise questions about affordability and cost recovery.

Balancing these considerations will be critical. Ensuring that water remains accessible to all, while maintaining financial sustainability, will require careful policy design and transparent regulation.

Projects such as the SCAP 100 initiative demonstrate what coordinated investment can achieve. By significantly increasing customer connections and extending piped water to thousands of villages, the programme has brought tangible improvements to many communities.

But as Uganda moves forward, the focus is shifting. The next phase of development will depend less on expansion alone and more on optimisation, making existing systems more efficient, resilient, and inclusive.

For customers, this evolution could mean more consistent service, fewer outages, and better value for money. For businesses, it promises a more reliable operating environment. For policymakers, it represents an opportunity to align infrastructure development with broader economic and environmental goals.

The bigger picture

Ultimately, the story of water in Uganda is about more than pipes and treatment plants. It is about how a basic resource shapes the everyday lives of citizens and the long term trajectory of the economy.

For a household in Kampala, it may mean the difference between spending hours fetching water and having it available at the turn of a tap. For a small business owner, it can determine whether operations run smoothly or face costly disruptions. For the country as a whole, it underpins ambitions of industrialisation and sustainable growth.

The work of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation illustrates both the progress made and the challenges that remain. By expanding access, improving health outcomes, and investing in environmental protection, the utility is contributing to Uganda’s broader development agenda.

But the path ahead will require continued collaboration between government, communities, businesses, and development partners. As Uganda pursues its Vision 2040 goals, the effectiveness of its water management systems will remain a key determinant of success.

In the end, water is not just a resource; it is a foundation. And how Uganda manages it will shape not only its economy, but the quality of life for generations to come.