UPSETS, COMEBACKS: How round of 16 reshaped World Cup title race

The World Cup quarter finals lineup

🇫🇷 France vs 🇲🇦 Morocco

🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇧🇪 Belgium

🇳🇴 Norway vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇨🇭 Switzerland

NEW YORK | Xinhua | The World Cup title race is down to eight teams after a round of 16 that produced upsets, comebacks and final acts for several of the game’s biggest names.

Norway delivered the standout shock by beating Brazil 2-1, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in the closing stages.

Orjan Nyland saved Bruno Guimaraes’ early penalty before Haaland struck twice in the final 11 minutes to send Norway into the quarterfinals for the first time.

Endrick also squandered a gilt-edged chance, dragging a tame effort wide with only Nyland to beat.

The result gave Brazil its earliest World Cup exit since losing to Argentina in 1990.

Neymar, who scored a late penalty, later announced his retirement from international football after a 16-year Brazil career that saw him become the country’s all-time leading scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup also ended in the last 16 as substitute Mikel Merino scored late to hand Spain a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 91st minute when Fabian Ruiz picked out Ferran Torres, who threaded a pass for Merino to finish clinically past Diogo Costa.

Ronaldo had few chances to add to his three goals in the tournament. The 41-year-old, who is Portugal’s most capped player and its leading scorer, stopped short of confirming the end of his international career.

Argentina survived the round’s most dramatic comeback, recovering from being 2-0 down in the 79th minute to beat Egypt 3-2.

Cristian Romero began the comeback with a header before Lionel Messi made amends for an earlier penalty miss with his eighth goal of the tournament and a record-extending 21st at the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a stoppage-time header, earning Argentina a meeting with Switzerland.

Morocco underlined its growing status by beating Canada 3-0 after Azzedine Ounahi scored twice in Houston.

The reigning African champion became the only team from the continent to reach the last eight, where it will face France.

In Philadelphia, Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty – his seventh goal of the tournament – as France overcame stubborn Paraguay 1-0.

England also survived a scare, beating Mexico 3-2 after playing most of the second half with 10 men following Jarell Quansah’s red card.

Jude Bellingham scored twice before Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez struck either side of a Harry Kane penalty as England held on, ending Mexico’s hopes of a first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 1986.

In Seattle, Charles De Ketelaere scored two goals and set up another as Belgium advanced with a 4-1 win over the United States. Hans Vanaken also struck before Romelu Lukaku put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time as Belgium set up a duel with Spain.

Switzerland completed the last-eight lineup by beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in Vancouver.

Davinson Sanchez and Cucho Hernandez missed for Colombia in the shootout before Ruben Vargas converted the decisive spot kick, sending Switzerland into its first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954. ■