UPDF: We do not know about NUP’s Fred Nyanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has denied involvement in the alleged abduction of Fred Nyanzi, the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Head of Mobilization, who was reportedly seized by heavily armed men on Monday evening.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition and Party spokesperson, was the first to report on social media about Nyanzi’s alleged abduction. He stated that Nyanzi was taken shortly after leaving a meeting at the NUP headquarters in Makerere Kavule.

“Nyanzi Fred Ssenyamu has been abducted by gun-wielding men in plain clothes, who drove him off in a drone. We had just finished a meeting at our party headquarters, and he drove off. He was waylaid and pulled out of his car around Kubiri. Our legal team is doing everything possible to trace his whereabouts,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi described the abduction as a panicked response by the regime in light of the ongoing demand for the freedom of political prisoners. “The regime is clearly in panic, especially as we step up efforts to demand the release of all political prisoners,” he noted.

NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi also condemned the reported abductions targeting opposition figures in Uganda, calling them criminal acts. “Comrade Nyanzi has been abducted by heavily armed men and taken away in a drone to an unknown destination! He was abducted at gunpoint from Kubiri roundabout. The criminal regime is on a rampage, but we are not intimidated,” Kyagulanyi said.

Waiswa Mufumbiro, the Deputy NUP spokesperson, who was with Nyanzi at the time of the alleged abduction, recounted the experience of being surrounded by men in plain clothes at the Makerere Kubiri roundabout. He said they were stuck in a traffic jam when armed men surrounded their car, pulled Nyanzi out, and beat him during the ensuing scuffle. Mufumbiro managed to escape arrest, and surprisingly, the armed men did not pursue him, instead focusing on Nyanzi.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the alleged abduction, instead directing inquiries to National Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke. However, Rusoke has not responded to calls or text messages.

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Spokesperson, denied any knowledge of the UPDF’s involvement in the alleged abduction. When asked about the incident, Kulayigye said, “I don’t know anything about his said abduction by UPDF soldiers. That is all I can tell you.” However, NUP leaders have accused the UPDF of being responsible for Nyanzi’s abduction.

The alleged abduction took place shortly after a joint opposition meeting at the NUP headquarters, where strategies were discussed to pressure the government into releasing Dr. Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that deemed trying civilians in military courts illegal. The strategies agreed upon included issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and all other political prisoners.

If the government fails to comply, nationwide demonstrations will be launched. Dr. Kizza Besigye’s health deteriorated on Sunday, prompting an emergency transfer from Luzira Prison to The Clinic in Bugolobi. He was rushed there in an ambulance under tight security, with witnesses describing him as visibly frail and in urgent need of medical attention.

