UPDF urges calm, peace ahead of 2026 elections

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has called on citizens to maintain calm, peace, and discipline as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

Delivering a message during a community commemoration of the LRA massacre in Gulu district, Brig. Gen. Jackson Kayanja, Deputy Commander of the 4th Infantry Division, assured the public of the army’s readiness to safeguard national security but cautioned against any actions that could disrupt the electoral process.

His remarks come amid rising political activity and reports of clashes between rival supporters in some districts. Brig. Gen. Kayanja emphasized the UPDF’s professionalism and neutrality, warning that no group, regardless of political affiliation, would be allowed to incite violence or intimidate voters. “The UPDF is a professional force. We operate within the law and will not tolerate any violence,” he said. He specifically appealed to the youth, who make up the majority of the electorate, to resist manipulation. “Young people must resist being used. No candidate is worth shedding blood for. Your energy should be used to build the country, not destroy it,” he urged.

Solomon Nokrach, Project Officer at FOWODE, which works with local security to promote voter education and peacebuilding, welcomed the UPDF’s message. “Our biggest fear is violence on voting day. Hearing a senior officer preach peace gives us the motivation to keep engaging communities,” he said. As Uganda edges closer to the 2026 polls, the UPDF’s call adds to a growing chorus from civil society, religious leaders, and the Electoral Commission. With tensions rising, the military’s role in maintaining peace, without intimidation, will be under scrutiny.

****

URN