UPDF sets up committee for disease surveillance

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has inaugurated a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC), an initiative designed to enhance disease surveillance and bolster the military’s readiness to respond to emerging health threats.

SAC has been set up with the help of Prof Dr Moses Joloba, Prof Denis Byarugaba, Prof Peter Olupot, Dr Susan Nabadda and Col Dr Kyobe Bbosa, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces -UPDF’s Incident Commander.

Prof Joloba and Prof Byarugaba are from Makerere University, Prof Olupot from Busitema, and Dr Nabadda from the Ministry of Health.

Rosette Byengoma, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, said that the committee will play a vital role in national defence.

“There is a need for a deeper understanding of known, unknown, anticipated, and unanticipated health threats to the Force and its operating environment. One of the strategic responses to these challenges is rooted in science, and this is why the SAC was constituted,” Byengoma said.

Francis Ngabirano Kahiriita, MODVA’s Under Secretary for Logistics, praised the committee members for their commitment and expertise, calling them a national asset. “SAC is expected to offer advice on current and future biological threats, identify knowledge gaps, and promote national and international collaboration. Its work will support force health protection and contribute to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation,” Ngabirano said.

Byengoma and Ngabirano expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his guidance and to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for approving the initiative.

Maj Gen Dr Ambrose Musinguzi, head of the Joint Staff Health Services, reaffirmed the committee’s role in fortifying Uganda’s disease surveillance capabilities. “We saw it necessary to put mechanisms in place to detect, protect against, and respond to emerging infectious diseases. The SAC will play a critical role in advancing this mission,” he said.

Prof Dr Joloba welcomed the collaboration, noting the UPDF’s potential to positively impact public health through its existing infrastructure. “We are grateful for this opportunity. The UPDF has made important contributions to public health, and we are excited to be part of this journey. Through collaboration, we can address pressing health issues not just nationally but across the region,” he said.

Prof Joloba underscored the global precedent for military involvement in healthcare. “Globally, the military has been instrumental in health interventions. The UPDF is well-positioned to do the same, and we must harness this potential,” he added.

*****

URN