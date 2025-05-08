UPDF lauds Ghana military academies for shaping Uganda’s military commanders

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj Gen Don Nabasa, the Chief of Policy and Strategy of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has praised Ghana’s military academies for playing a crucial role in the professional development of many of Uganda’s current military commanders.

In a meeting with Ghana’s 37 military students at Mbuya, Maj Gen Nabasa highlighted the long-standing ties between Uganda and Ghana, emphasizing that Uganda has greatly benefited from Ghana’s military training programs. He noted that the impact of Ghana’s military education on the development of Uganda’s armed forces is immeasurable.

“Ghana military academies have played a pivotal role in the professional development of UPDF officers. Ghana has had a significant impact on our military because of its outstanding military education programmes,” said Maj Gen Nabasa.

Several senior UPDF officers, including former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi, now Uganda’s Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Lt Gen James Mugira, the head of the UPDF Enterprise Wing, and Maj Gen George Igumba, have received training in Ghana.

Maj Gen Nabasa, representing CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, further stated, “UPDF and the Ghanaian Forces share a strong history that we cannot take for granted. You have supported us in several areas, including career development and operations.”

He also recalled the UPDF’s peacekeeping mission in Liberia, where Ghanaian forces provided crucial support to the Ugandan military. “When UPDF was deployed to Liberia in unfamiliar territory, we felt at home due to your hospitality,” he said.

Maj Gen Richard Otto, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, assured the Ghanaian military students and senior officers that Uganda remains one of the most peaceful and stable countries in the region. “Uganda is safe and peaceful. We have a wealth of tourist attractions, and you are free to explore and enjoy the beauty of our country,” said Maj Gen Otto.

The Ghanaian delegation, led by Air Wing Commander Thomas Niifio Okai, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and meaningful exchanges. Okai commended the UPDF leadership for the valuable insights shared, which he said would greatly benefit the professional growth of the visiting officers.

